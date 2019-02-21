Kylie Cosmetics is selling its Jordyn Woods-inspired lip kit for half off amid reports that she cheated with Tristan Thompson

caption Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner have been friends for years. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SECNDNTURE

Kylie Jenner hasn’t commented on the cheating reports between her best friend Jordyn Woods and her sister Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

On Thursday, Jenner’s brand Kylie Cosmetics lowered the price of the lip kit inspired by Woods.

The lip kit was originally being sold for $27 and is now listed for $13.50.

After reports that Woods moved out of Jenner’s house, fans noticed the potential significance of the newly on-sale item.

On Tuesday, news broke that Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson reportedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Woods has been an unofficial member of the Kardashian-Jenner family for years, making this reported betrayal cut even deeper.

Now, some fans think Jenner is making an indirect comment about the situation.

On Thursday, fans on Twitter noticed that Jenner’s cosmetics brand appeared to have recently discounted her Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit inspired by Woods.

The color named “Jordy,” a reference to Woods’ nickname, is now on sale for $13.50 – half of what it typically retails for. A bundle containing a burgundy eyeshadow palette and the “Jordy” lip kit is also on sale for $55, down from $69.

There’s even a stamp on the lip-kit swatch that reads “best value” for the deal

caption The shade is described as “a raspberry red.” source Kylie Cosmetics

It’s worth pointing out that there are currently other lip kits on sale on Jenner’s site that are also listed as “best value,” and Jenner also hasn’t discounted most of the products in her collaboration line with Woods. A rep for Kylie Cosmetics did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

The Kylie X Jordyn eyeshadow palette, highlighter palette, and lipstick remain at full price. A “February Bundle” that includes the Kylie X Jordyn eyeshadow palette has been discounted from $130 to $100.

Woods has not yet commented on the cheating rumors

caption Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian share a daughter, True Thompson. source Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Meanwhile, People magazine reported that Woods moved out of Jenner’s guest house. “It’s been a difficult time and she’s broken up about it. She’s heading home to be with her mom,” a source told People.

Woods herself has yet to comment. But Thompson did tweet and then delete “FAKE NEWS” in regards to the story, according to The Daily Mail.

Read More: