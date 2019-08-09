Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian filmed themselves trying to put on makeup after doing 18 shots together

caption Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner learned that doing makeup drunk is hard. source YouTube / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian filmed a video where they attempted to do a full face of makeup after taking a total of 18 shots.

The video was a way of celebrating the launch of Jenner’s new Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection, which is set to be released on her 22nd birthday on Saturday August 10.

“I think we did too much,” Kardashian stated when the looks were nearly complete.

You can watch the full video below.

When you do your makeup drunk, you might as well be doing it in the dark.

That’s what sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian learned when they filmed a video called “Drunk Get Ready with Me” for Jenner’s YouTube channel.

Posted on Thursday, the video – which sees Kardashian drink 11 shots while Jenner has 7 – was a way of celebrating the launch of Jenner’s new Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection, which is set to be released on her 22nd birthday on Saturday August 10.

Jenner gets the party going before Kardashian even arrives, showing the camera a glittering pink personalized bottle of Don Julio 1942 she received from her sister when she turned 21 before taking a shot from another bottle.

caption Kylie Jenner took a shot before her sister even arrived. source YouTube / Kylie Jenner

When Kardashian arrives, she hands her a Red Bull to take a shot of in the garage.

“You really are 22,” 35-year-old Kardashian says. “I used to do a Red Bull and alcohol too, but now I’m 703, I don’t.”

The pair eventually sit down to start doing their makeup using various products from the new collection, which Jenner promotes throughout the video.

“I have taken five shots, Khloe has taken four,” she says as she starts to take her full face of makeup off in front of the camera.

“We are going to do our best, to our ability, Birthday Collection looks,” Jenner tells the camera before the pair start applying concealer on top of their foundation.

“So honestly, I’ve never done my makeup intoxicated, but I’m doing pretty good,” Jenner says.

Telling her sister to use a “loose illuminating powder,” she says: “Use it to set your face, it’ll just make your face shiny.”

“No, no, my face shines like the top of the Chrysler building already,” Kardashian responds. “I am an oily b—–.”

When it’s “brow time,” she adds: “I think with brow time, shot time,” and takes another.

“The fact that I’m not getting this right is crazy, but I’m just going to do it as best as I can,” Jenner says of her brow efforts.

When she applies black eyeliner, she adds: “I’m really good at my liner, but when I’m intoxicated, absolutely not.”

Throughout the video, the sisters call a number of friends and family – including their mother Kris Jenner, Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq, model Sofia Ritchie, and their other sister Kim Kardashian (alongside husbands Kanye West and kids Saint West and North West) – to try and convince them to join the video.

When none of them initially come, Kardashian says: “Have you ever had this much trouble getting people to hang out with us? It’s so rude.”

She adds later: “If our mom expects any commission in this, she should have been here.”

However, towards the end of the video Richie Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, both appear and join the fun.

caption Corey Gamble joined the fun. source YouTube / Kylie Jenner

When the makeup looks are close to complete, Kardashian says: “I think we did too much.”

“Honestly, I am so drunk, but I’m so over it,” she says before taking her 9th shot.

Soon after she takes her 10th, saying again, “I’m over it.”

She concludes: “You guys, this was the worst idea.”

You can watch the full video here:

Throughout the video, Kardashian references Jenner’s wealth, alluding to the fact that earlier this year, the Kylie Cosmetics founder officially became the youngest self-made billionaire.

Forbes reported in March that the 21-year-old had finally achieved billionaire status thanks to 9% revenue growth in her $900 million business in 2018, fueled by a partnership with Ulta that brought her products to its more than 1,000 US stores.