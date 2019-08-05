Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian wore matching one-legged leotards that made them look half dressed

- source
- Taylor Jewell/Getty Images
- On Sunday, Kim Kardashian West shared a photo on Instagram showing herself and her sister Kylie Jenner wearing matching leotards.
- Each garment was sleeveless, and had a single pant leg that extended over one foot like a sock.
- Kardashian West and Jenner seemingly wore the outfits to promote their upcoming perfume collaboration.
While it’s common for some sisters to argue over clothing, that doesn’t seem to be the case for the Kardashians and Jenners.
On Sunday, Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram with an image of herself and her sister Kylie Jenner wearing matching, full-body leotards. Kardashian West donned a cream version of the outfit, while Jenner’s leotard was pale pink.
Each ensemble was sleeveless, and had a single pant leg that extended over one foot like a sock.
- source
- Kim Kardashian/Instagram
In the caption of her post, which was shared in honor of National Sister Day, Kardashian West wrote that she is not sure what she would do without her sisters.
On Saturday, Kardashian West shared another image of herself and Jenner wearing the outfits. In both photos, the sisters are seen holding lip-shaped perfume bottles, which are part of a new collaboration between Kardashian West’s brand KKW Fragrance and Kylie Jenner.
According to TrendMood, a blog that tracks new makeup releases, the perfumes will launch on August 23. Kardashian West and Jenner will reportedly release three versions of the fragrance, each of which are expected to retail for $40.
