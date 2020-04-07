Watch Kris and Kylie Jenner hilariously imitate an old argument between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian from ‘KUWTK’

Claudia Willen
Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner created a TikTok together.

Kylie Jenner/TikTok
  • Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner voiced over one of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian‘s fights from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in a TikTok video on Monday.
  • Kris takes on Disick’s role, holding a drink and asking, “So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?”
  • “ABCDEFG, I have to go,” Kylie responds, imitating Kardashian as she slides on oversized black sunglasses.
  • When Kris mouths Disick’s request for an explanation as to what “ABCDEFG” means, Kylie delivers Kardashian’s response and says, “It’s just a phrase I like to use. It means the conversation is over,” before taking a swig of a bottled beverage.
@kyliejenner

monday nights.

loriginal sound – jayschilter