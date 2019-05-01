Kylie Jenner wore a $980 lace-up minidress to Travis Scott’s gas station-themed birthday party

- source
- Splash News
- Kylie Jenner threw an elaborate party for Travis Scott’s 28th birthday on Tuesday.
- She stole the show in a $980 lace-up minidress by Unravel Project.
- Jenner helped design the elaborate party, which was set up like a convenience store.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their elaborate parties, and Kylie Jenner spared no expense when it came to her boyfriend Travis Scott’s 28th birthday on Tuesday at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood, California.
Jenner threw an impressively elaborate gas station-themed party for the “AstroWorld” rapper, and she managed to steal the show in a lace-up bodycon dress.
- source
- Splash News
The brown minidress is by Unravel Project and currently retails for $980 on Net-A-Porter. She paired the sleeveless dress with a pair of matching strappy heels.
- source
- Splash News
Jenner revealed in her Instagram story that she was the creative director for the party, which was designed to look like a convenience store. The shelves were stocked with fake products featuring references to Scott and his sportswear brand, Cactus Jack.
- source
- Kylie Jenner/Instagram
The fake freezer section was stocked with Scott’s merchandise, while a “Cactus Coolers” machine had flowing drinks for the guests.
- source
- Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Jenner also surprised Scott with a cake shaped like a design from his shoe collaboration with Nike, complete with a little figure of their daughter Stormi Webster on top.
- source
- Splash News
Jenner and Scott also appeared to get matching tattoos at the party, which Instagram account kyliesnapchat shared a video of.
Jenner previously threw an Avengers-themed party for Scott on Thursday to celebrate the release of “Avengers: Endgame,” so it looks like Scott is truly living his best life for his 28th birthday.
Read more: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott dressed up as ‘Iron Flame’ and ‘Captain Lip Kit’ to celebrate the release of ‘Avengers: Endgame’