Watch Stormi Webster steal the spotlight from her mom Kylie Jenner as she interrupts her makeup tutorial

- Kylie Jenner shared a makeup tutorial to her YouTube channel for her go-to look when she’s on tour with boyfriend Travis Scott.
- While working on her eye makeup, Jenner briefly stops the tutorial to introduce a surprise guest.
- “Liner’s on and Stormi’s awake!” Jenner says while holding up her 9-month-old daughter Stormi Webster.
- Jenner later reveals that she always gets an extra hotel room on tour just for her wardrobe and makeup, and for Stormi to play in.
