Watch Stormi Webster steal the spotlight from her mom Kylie Jenner as she interrupts her makeup tutorial

By
Daniel Boan, Insider
-
Stormi Webster woke up in the middle of Kylie Jenner's makeup tutorial.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube

  • Kylie Jenner shared a makeup tutorial to her YouTube channel for her go-to look when she’s on tour with boyfriend Travis Scott.
  • While working on her eye makeup, Jenner briefly stops the tutorial to introduce a surprise guest.
  • “Liner’s on and Stormi’s awake!” Jenner says while holding up her 9-month-old daughter Stormi Webster.
  • Jenner later reveals that she always gets an extra hotel room on tour just for her wardrobe and makeup, and for Stormi to play in.
  • Watch Jenner’s full tutorial below.

