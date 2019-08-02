People are calling Kylie Jenner ‘tone deaf’ for releasing a money-themed makeup collection in honor of her birthday

caption Kylie Jenner in New York City on May 3, 2019. source Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

On Thursday, Kylie Jenner announced that she’ll be releasing a money-themed makeup collection in honor of her 22nd birthday.

The upcoming Kylie Cosmetics line will feature a range of beauty products like lipstick, eyeliner, eye shadow, and highlighter, all of which are packaged in money-print containers.

While many people seem eager to purchase the products, others on Twitter have criticized Jenner for being “tone-deaf” and “flaunting” her wealth.

Jenner was named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes in March, though this status has been argued by critics who feel she’s at an advantage thanks to her famous family.

In celebration of her upcoming birthday, Kylie Jenner is releasing a money-themed range of beauty products called “The Birthday Collection.”

Jenner’s new makeup will be sold as part of her beloved brand, Kylie Cosmetics, and will go on sale starting August 10. The collection includes products like lipstick, highlighter, eyeliner, and eye shadow, and features multiple nods to cash, from the packaging to each product’s name.

But while many people seem eager to purchase Jenner’s latest creation, others are calling the makeup mogul “tone-deaf” and accusing her of “flaunting” her wealth.

Kylie Jenner’s money-themed makeup line will launch August 10

On Thursday, the makeup mogul gave a sneak peek of her upcoming launch on social media.

In a video shared to her Instagram story, Jenner first showed the entire collection while Kanye West’s hit song “Gold Digger” played in the background.

caption Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Story from Thursday. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Each product in the line is packaged in money-themed containers, some of which are also printed with photos of Jenner’s face.

In terms of product names, Jenner seemingly found inspiration in earning cash. The individual lipsticks from “The Birthday Collection,” for example, are named Hustle Honey, Money Mindset, and Mama Boss.

caption Lipsticks from Kylie Jenner’s upcoming makeup line. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

While announcing her new collection, Jenner also shared a photo of fake $100 bills printed with photos of herself.

caption Fake money printed with Kylie Jenner’s face. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Some people are not pleased with Jenner’s upcoming product launch

On Twitter, many people criticized Jenner for “flaunting” her wealth in a “tone-deaf” manner.

Kylie Jenner releasing a money themed makeup collection in honor of her birthday is so… tone deaf pic.twitter.com/kJ683zpUFj — baby mama clauds ♍️ (@ClaudiArkansas) August 2, 2019

#kyliejenner money themed birthday collection really got an eyeshadow called “work for it”….. ahahahahaha ???????????????? #KYLIECOSMETICS pic.twitter.com/ql4uk6zXls — Ultravioletrayyy (@Ultravioletray2) August 2, 2019

Kylie Jenner coming out with a money line of makeup products to show you girls how rich she is for selling $5 colourpop lipsticks for $20 Smh — E_pezzy (@epezzy96) August 2, 2019

@KylieJenner really made a money themed makeup collection with $100 notes with her face on it, and a shadow called 'Money ain't everything'???????? — Méabh Mac Rory (@MeabhMacRory) August 2, 2019

Kylie Jenner’s money themed makeup collection is just reminding me of how broke I am ???? — Mersey Blake (@merseyblakex) August 1, 2019

Does Kylie Jenner think it’s cute making her collection money themed? Flaunting her billionaire status bitch redistribute your wealth before we rob you — Cici ???? (@cyennaaaa) August 1, 2019

Others, however, seem eager to purchase ‘The Birthday Collection’

After Jenner announced the upcoming beauty products on Instagram, many Twitter users said they “love” the collection’s theme.

Ok I love @KylieJenner’s Birthday collection and the packaging is so freaking cute !!! I love it ???????? — Destanee Desarae ???? (@DestaneeCarrasc) August 2, 2019

i dont even wear heavy makeup but @KylieJenner new birthday collection coming out August 10th is literally to die for & i might just have to cop — kel$ (@kelllsoe) August 2, 2019

Anybody else gonna be ordering the entire @KylieJenner @kyliecosmetics birthday collection or is it just me????????? — Danie-Jade (@daniejade_) August 2, 2019

Kylie Jenner’s birthday collection is insane ???? the packaging and even inside the boxes like what???????? — tegan ford (@tegsford) August 2, 2019

That @kyliecosmetics birthday collection is how all collections should be! So well thought out. Launching new products/formulas and very detailed packaging all in one collection would make anyone want to buy. @KylieJenner — sami g (@sami_jg) August 2, 2019

@KylieJenner new Birthday Collection just got me like???????????????????????? ima feel like money even if my wallet hurt after the whole buy. pic.twitter.com/cN2LCKjZbg — Nikkie ♈ (@nikkieislit) August 2, 2019

In addition to being a reality TV star and makeup mogul, Jenner is also known for being a 21-year-old billionaire

In March 2019, Forbes named Jenner as the youngest self-made billionaire. As Business Insider previously reported, she’s earned much of her income through her makeup brand, advertisement social-media posts, and appearances on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Kylie Cosmetics is also said to be worth $900 million.

But despite her wealthy status, many have taken issue with Forbes’ claim that Jenner is “self-made,” arguing that her fame and wealthy family have largely contributed to her success.

Even Dictionary.com previously weighed in on the matter.

Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided. Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman. https://t.co/sr8Ncd7s5A https://t.co/ehEL7Cf6KV — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 11, 2018

Representatives for Kylie Cosmetics did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.