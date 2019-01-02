Kylie Jenner rocked the ‘no pants’ trend but her new blue hair stole the show

Lucy Yang, Insider
Kylie Jenner is keeping the

Erik Voake/Getty Images

  • On Monday, Kylie Jenner stepped out in West Hollywood, California, wearing a white, double-breasted blazer dress.
  • She styled her freshly-dyed blue hair, which she debuted in an Instagram post on Sunday, into a wavy updo.
  • Jenner wore a similar business-casual outfit to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards last August.

Kylie Jenner rang in the new year with one of her favorite trends and a head-turning new hairstyle.

On New Year’s Eve, the beauty mogul was spotted in West Hollywood, California, wearing a white, double-breasted blazer dress by Maggie Marilyn and multicolored, strappy stilettos by Olgana Paris.

Jenner accessorized the simple pantless look with chunky gold earrings, a clear box handbag by L’Afshar, and metallic pink nails.

Jenner also wore chunky gold rings.

Splash News

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also styled her freshly-dyed blue hair – which she debuted in an Instagram post on Sunday – into a wavy updo.

Jenner rocked a similar business-casual outfit at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards last August.

Jenner matched her nails to her white blazer dress.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

That night, the reality TV star wore a belted white blazer dress by Tom Ford and ankle-strap heels by Olgana Paris, embellished with a large gemstone across the top of each shoe.

