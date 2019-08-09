caption Viewers have watched Kylie Jenner grow up on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” source E!

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” first aired in 2007 and recently finished its 16th season.

When the show first aired, Jenner was just 10 years old. Now, she’s in her 20s.

Throughout the seasons, Jenner has changed up her hair and her style.

When “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” debuted on our screens in 2007, most of the Kardashian-Jenner family members were relatively unknown, with the most famous member being Caitlyn Jenner, known for her Olympic success.

But we all know how much has changed in the past 12 years – now, every member of the family is a celebrity in their own right, with the youngest Jenner sister on track to become even more famous than her older siblings.

Kylie Jenner was only 10 years old when the show premiered and on season one, she was simply a precocious little kid enjoying time with her family. Now, Jenner runs a billion-dollar empire.

Here’s how Kylie Jenner has changed throughout every season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

On season one, she shocked audiences by dancing on a stripper pole.

caption It was the very first episode. source E!

The two youngest Jenner sisters seemed to live a pretty normal life during that first season of the show … if normal means having cameras following your every move, that is.

Kylie was all about having fun and getting into hijinks with Kendall, like the time their half-brother Brody Jenner was babysitting and decided to film Kylie playing with her parents’ stripper pole.

It certainly wasn’t as scandalous as it seems, but Kris and Caitlyn were not happy with Brody for recording her mini “Girls Gone Wild” skit. They also irritated their dad when Kris let the girls bring home a fluffy little puppy, Bella because even famous people disagree over dog training.

Kylie begins growing up during season two.

caption Khloé with Kylie during season two. source E!

The family’s burgeoning fame didn’t impact the youngest members much and Kylie was still a pretty normal tween during season two. Still, Khloé attempted to teach her little sisters about puberty and Kylie was certainly more game to discuss her bodily changes than Kendall, who is shy about it all.

The early stages of Kylie’s love of makeup appear on season three.

caption She even debuted a streak in her hair. source E!

Now that members of the family were bona fide celebrities, they became busier and busier, appearing in magazine and ad campaigns, and traveling the world. Kylie was now on the cusp of becoming a teenager and she experimenting with makeup, much to the chagrin of her parents.

Kylie and Kendall were also afraid when they overheard their parents discussing Caitlyn’s colonoscopy, thinking that their parent might be ill. Caitlyn was anxious to explain it to them, but the girls were relieved to learn it’s a simple procedure that pretty much every adult goes through.

Kylie faced tension with some of her siblings on season four.

caption She was hurt by her sisters. source E!

On the fourth season of “KUWTK,” Kendall expressed interest in modeling, which seemed to upset Kylie, who felt her older sister was being given special attention due to her budding career prospects.

Kylie and Kendall were also both upset with Kim when she lied about spending time with them, pretending she had a foot injury and needed to rest. They discovered she’d been lying and were understandably hurt, but Kim apologized about being dishonest.

Kylie was worried about her parents and their marriage on season five.

caption There was some tension. source E!

By the show’s fifth season, the tension between Kris and Caitlyn Jenner began to reveal itself on camera and it’s the little ones who were most worried about seeing their parents fight. Kylie and Kendall were afraid that they were headed for divorce, but Kris and Caitlyn reassured them that they were just going through a rough patch.

Kylie was also upset upon learning that Kris was hiding a secret smoking habit, plotting with Kendall and Kourtney to get her to stop smoking.

Teenage-girl tension erupted with Kris on the sixth season.

caption She embraced her inner teen. source E!

Now that both Jenner girls were in their teenage years, they wanted to do what all teenagers want to do, which was hanging out with their friends without parents keeping a watchful eye. Kris was having a hard time dealing with her youngest daughters finding their independence and she tried to insert herself in their ice-skating and jump-rope sessions.

The girls explained that although they love spending time with their mom, they also wanted to spend time with friends, but tensions rose further when they went behind Kris’s back to enlist Scott’s help as their manager.

Kris was furious that Scott was meddling in their personal and professional lives and they all learned a thing or two about the growing pains involved in raising teenage girls.

Season seven is where Kylie starts to grow into her own.

caption She starts to be very busy. source E!

As the girls began stepping out of the shadows of their older siblings, they started exploring new opportunities, like becoming West-Coast contributors to Seventeen magazine.

Kylie was a natural, easily able to approach strangers on the street as part of the job, even though Kendall was more reserved. Their increasingly busy schedules led them to miss a lot of school and Kylie noted that being far behind gave her anxiety.

Kris was initially against homeschooling but considered it when she realized how much it meant to Kylie and Kendall. And they were still up to their teenage hi-jinks, nearly ruining a white carpet with red sauce and trying to hide the evidence from Kris.

Kylie faced more growing pains during season eight.

caption She turned 16. source E!

This was the season where Kylie turns 16 and she definitely became much more independent. When she said felt like she needs some space from Kendall and to spend time with friends separately, Kendall was hurt, and Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney stepped in to help them work out their differences.

Kylie also showed off her burgeoning fashion sense, which Kim tried to emulate.

She had a dark, edgy “Alice in Wonderland”-themed Sweet 16, much to the chagrin of Kris, who wanted her to have a much more childish soirée. Still, Kris learned to trust Kylie’s artistic vision and the party was a success.

Season nine had a lot of changes.

caption She had colorful hair. source E!

The ninth season of “KUWTK” brought plenty of ups and downs, as Caitlyn and Kris announced they were separating. Each family member was most concerned about Kendall and Kylie since they’re the youngest, but they seemed to understand that it was for the best.

Kim got engaged to Kanye West at the start of the season and married him at the end. In between, the family took a trip to Thailand, and Kylie and Kendall became frustrated with the family’s bickering. They seemingly disappeared one day, sending the rest of the crew into a state of panic, but were found safe after escaping for a massage and some shopping in the local town.

The youngest sisters also published their first book, “Rebels: City of Indra,” a sci-fi young adult novel.

Kylie’s signature lips became front and center on season 10.

caption She started her empire. source E!

Season 10 was perhaps the biggest year of growth for Kylie on the show so far, as she was focusing on her own projects, separate from her sisters. She was still working on her clothing lines with Kendall, but she was also starting her first solo venture, a line of hair extensions, which was her first foray into beauty.

She also purchased her first home, proving that she was not your average 17-year-old. But the chief storyline surrounding Kylie in this season was her lips – the media seemed to take notice that she had some work done and Kylie was unsure of how to handle all this newfound attention surrounding her appearance.

Kylie eventually admitted that she was always insecure about her lips, which then become her most famous feature, and ushered in the beginnings of her very own beauty empire, thanks to her Kylie Lip Kits.

Caitlyn also announced she was transitioning, which the family addressed in this season. They all expressed worry about Kylie, who begins spending more time alone, even on group trips.

She graduated high school and turned 18 on season 11.

caption She had a blonde moment. source E!

Season 11 was a milestone year for Kylie, as she graduated high school, celebrated her 18th birthday, and got a brand new Ferrari. Kris threw the girls a joint graduation party and met Caitlyn for the first time at Kylie’s birthday party.

Kylie also became more serious with longtime boyfriend Tyga, which frustrated Kendall, who felt she was not as close to her baby sister as she once was. Kendall was maddened when Kylie brought Tyga on an “all-girls” trip to St. Barts, but Kylie reminded her family that they’ve all brought significant others on trips before.

Fame started to wear on Kylie by the 12th season.

caption She got tired of paparazzi. source E!

By season 12, Kylie and the rest of her family were so famous, they could no longer do normal activities, like going out for errands, without paparazzi and fans hunting their every move.

Kylie, Kendall, and Khloé decided to mess with their followers by dressing up in wacky costumes – complete with wigs and prosthetics – to enjoy a “non-famous” day out touring Hollywood.

Kylie opened up about the anxiety she experiences from being so famous, especially after the launch of her Lip Kits proved so successful. Kylie revealed she was not sure she actually wanted to be famous, telling Kim, “Some people are born for this life and others aren’t and I just know I’m not.” Kim empathized with her and shared that Kanye helped her to care less about what people say and think.

Kylie stepped away from the spotlight during season 13.

caption She was noticeably absent from the opening of her pop-up store… and the season. source E!

Fans didn’t see much of the youngest Jenner sister during season 13, with speculation largely leading to the fact that she’d gotten her own spinoff, “Life of Kylie” at that time and her then-reported pregnancy.

Kylie’s absence continued in season 14 until she finally showed off her baby bump.

caption She made a small appearance. source Facebook/Keeping Up With The Kardashians

After largely remaining absent from the show during season 14, Kylie re-emerged in the finale, giving fans a glimpse at her baby bump.

Pregnancy worries were front and center during the first part of season 15.

caption She stayed out of the spotlight. source E!

Kylie didn’t make an appearance until the fourth episode of the season, where Khloé revealed she was hesitant to announce her first pregnancy for fear of overshadowing Kylie’s first pregnancy.

But Kylie assured her sister that she doesn’t actually want to tell the world she’s expecting, telling Khloé, “I don’t want to be in the spotlight. I just want to be low-key.” Kylie didn’t announce her pregnancy until after she’d given birth to Stormi.

During season 16, viewers saw Kylie reacting to a lot of friend-related drama.

caption She spoke quite a bit on this season. source E!

This season had quite a focus on the family’s reactions to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods, Kylie’s best friend.

Following the cheating reports, Kylie said she was “scared” of Woods.

“I’m in a very weird position because I care so much about my family. I also care about Jordyn,” Kylie said during one episode this season. “Right now I feel like it’s a lot of ups and downs – sad, angry. It’s a roller coaster of emotions, and I don’t know, I just don’t know what to say.”