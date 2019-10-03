Kylie Jenner celebrated the beginning of fall with a sparkling orange outfit and $5,695 clutch that looks like a pile of money

Kylie Jenner celebrated the start of October by sharing photos of herself wearing a sparkling orange outfit on Instagram.

The two-piece set was designed by Copenhagen-based brand Saks Potts and retails for a combined price of $560.

She also donned a $640 pair of Yeezy mules and carried a $5,695 Judith Leiber Couture clutch that resembles a stack of money.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has shown her affection for money. She also released a cash-themed makeup collection in August.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kylie Jenner is officially ready for fall.

The makeup mogul took to Instagram on Wednesday to share three photos of herself in a sparkling orange getup. Her top featured long sleeves, while her pants had a single pleat down each leg.

She captioned the photo “hi October..” and added an orange-heart emoji.

Her dazzling two-piece set was designed by Copenhagen-based brand Saks Potts and retails for a combined price of $560. The Orange Shimmer Saya Top costs $265 on Ssense, while the matching Orange Shimmer Lissi Trousers are priced at $295.

In addition to her eye-catching outfit, Jenner also donned a clear PVC pair of Yeezy mules and carried a Judith Leiber Couture bag shaped like a stack of money.

At the time of this post, the shoes can be purchased for $640 on Farfetch. The crystal-encrusted clutch, however, is only available for pre-order. It costs $5,695.

Read more: Kris and Kylie Jenner carried matching Birkin bags estimated to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to talk business on a private jet

This isn’t the first time Jenner has shown her affection for money. In August, the Kardashian sister launched a cash-themed makeup collection in celebration of her 22nd birthday.

Each product in the line is packaged in money-themed containers, some of which are also printed with photos of Jenner’s face.

When she first announced the products, some people criticized Jenner for “flaunting” her wealth in a “tone-deaf” manner, though she defended the launch by saying she would donate some of the profits.

According to the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page, Jenner did just that when she teamed up with Ellen Degeneres to host a nationwide search for deserving people around the world.

Jenner and Degeneres revealed the winners on “The Ellen Show” in September, donating $1 million to various women.

According to People, she gave $200,000 to a mother-daughter duo, $50,000 to the school where the mother works, and $750,000 to a women’s empowerment group called Nest of Love.

Representatives for Jenner declined to comment.