Kylie Jenner wore a voluminous pink and orange gown covered in feathers, a huge departure from her usual style

- Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner are the stars of Architectural Digest‘s double-cover March 2019 issue.
- On Tuesday, the magazine’s editor in chief Amy Astley unveiled the issue’s two covers on Instagram.
- Kylie’s cover, taken by photographer Douglas Friedman, shows her wearing a voluminous pink and orange gown from Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2019.
- Kris chose what looks like a bright-red jumpsuit, or two-piece set, by Juan Carlos Obando for her cover, which was taken by photographer William Abranowicz.
- The magazine’s March issue includes tours of Kylie and Kris’ homes in Hidden Hills, a suburb of Los Angeles, California.
Kylie also shared a short Instagram clip of herself posing in the dress, which has three feathered tiers and a high halter neckline gathered into an oversized bow in the back.
The eye-catching Marc Jacobs piece is a standout in Kylie’s athleisure- and streetwear-filled closet. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who typically gravitates toward more fitted, edgy looks, often wears sheer dresses, the “no pants” trend, and lingerie as daywear.
As for Kris’s cover, which was taken by photographer William Abranowicz, the self-described momager chose what looks like a bright-red jumpsuit, or two-piece set, by Juan Carlos Obando.
In the photo, the reality TV star sits barefoot on a taupe-colored accent chair in front of the custom bronze fireplace in her living room, according to Astley’s Instagram post.
See more photos of Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner’s Hidden Hills homes in Architectural Digest’s March issue.
