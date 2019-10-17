People are memeing Kylie Jenner singing ‘rise and shine’ to her daughter and now even Ariana Grande is in on the action

caption Kylie Jenner is known for her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

A video of reality star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner singing to her baby daughter has quickly become a viral meme.

Jenner, while giving a tour of the Kylie Cosmetics office, sang “rise and shine” to her young daughter, Stormi, to wake her up from a nap.

After the tour was posted to YouTube, fans fixated on the sweet moment, which also featured some impressive vocals from Jenner.

Now, “rise and shine” is taking off on social media, with people creating remixes and ringtones of Jenner singing.

Pop star Ariana Grande even got in on the action, cheekily asking Jenner if she could sample the lyric.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner has quickly become the focus of a popular meme after singing “rise and shine” to her daughter to wake her up from a nap.

Jenner, who founded the beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, gave a tour of the company’s offices, which included a look at her daughter Stormi’s playroom.

Read more: Kylie Jenner’s giant makeup office includes everything from a Champagne vending machine to a bouquet made from money

During the tour, Jenner woke Stormi up by singing “rise and shine” to her – a sweet moment that’s been gaining popularity as a meme after the tour video was posted to YouTube last week.

Some fans focused on Jenner’s surprisingly impressive vocals.

if “kylie jenner has no talent” then explain this pic.twitter.com/2qHCBAA9zk — ????ℎ???????????????? | ari follow me challenge (@pradagws) October 16, 2019

Alexa play rise and shine by Kylie Jenner every morning for the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/dqovZAcToT — Didi Shanna (@DidiShannaVR) October 17, 2019

Alexa, play “Rise and Shine” by Kylie Jenner. — A N T H O N Y ???? (@anthonyxalonso) October 14, 2019

people: are u ok?

me: yeah i’m ok 🙂 my earphones: rise and shine – kylie jenner

0:06 ━━━━━━❍── 0:08

↻ ⊲ Ⅱ ⊳ ↺

volume: ▁▂▃▄▅▆▇ 100% — ً (@stupidboienergy) October 16, 2019

Me ever since Kylie Jenner dropped her hit single “Rise and Shine” pic.twitter.com/eQWcKGzO8d — nat (@shitnattttsays) October 16, 2019

Others cheekily praised the song for its “cultural” impact.

cultural impact: █

█

█

█ ＿

Kylie Jenner: The Beatles

ᴿⁱˢᵉ ᵃⁿᵈ ˢʰⁱⁿᵉ — natalie???? (@natcarmichael_) October 14, 2019

Can’t believe “Rise and Shine” by Kylie Jenner is up for a Grammy! She deserves this ❤️ — Emilee (@emileelclyburn) October 14, 2019

top 10 songs of all time ranked:

10. you

9. can’t

8. rank

7. songs

6. because

5. they’re

4. all

3. so

2. unique

1. “Rise and Shine” by Kylie Jenner — yally (@xalreyx) October 16, 2019

And some even took it a step further, turning Jenner’s vocals into an alarm ringtone, a choral arrangement, and an autotuned remix.

testing out my custom kylie jenner rise and shine alarm ringtone pic.twitter.com/qrxyXTYe3T — K.S.C (@somvorna) October 15, 2019

hello, in today’s tutorial, i will show you how to make rise and shine by kylie jenner your alarm pic.twitter.com/lOnJc9sarn — jacob (@uranianprince) October 16, 2019

I added a choir to “Rise and Shine” by Kylie Jenner pic.twitter.com/3UcfGT120U — Suzy Jones (@SuzyJonesMusic) October 16, 2019

Kylie Jenner rise and shine but with autotune pic.twitter.com/6n7mMdetPU — Febinda Tito (@Febindaeltito) October 16, 2019

Lmao…. why am I like this.@KylieJenner

ᴿⁱˢᵉ ᵃⁿᵈ ˢʰⁱⁿᵉ pic.twitter.com/FgzfoIGtUu — JAWN WICK (@Swizzymack) October 17, 2019

Stars like Kim Kardashian West got in on the action, with the star retweeting a hilarious version of the meme that replaced Stormi with a reclining version of Kardashian West.

Jenner herself also retweeted a remix of her vocals with several skull emojis.

And the meme even caught the attention of pop star Ariana Grande, who reenacted Jenner’s viral moment and asked the beauty mogul if she could sample it.

Ariana Grande reenacts Kylie Jenner’s viral “rise and shine” meme in new Instagram story: “can i sample” pic.twitter.com/MyJSi2UYhO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 17, 2019

“Yes, yes you can Ariana. As long as I’m in the music video…” Jenner replied.