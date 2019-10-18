Kylie Jenner is adding to her billion dollar fortune by selling ‘Rise and Shine’ merchandise after going viral for singing to her daughter

caption Kylie Jenner is the founder of Kylie Cosmetics. source David Livingston/WireImage

Reality star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is now selling merch based on a viral meme of her singing to her daughter, Stormi Webster.

After Jenner’s tour of the Kylie Cosmetics office was posted to YouTube, a clip of the star singing “rise and shine” to wake Stormi from a nap went viral, and became an instant meme.

Jenner herself got in on the action, retweeting several particularly funny memes.

Now, the reality star is cashing in on the meme’s popularity by releasing a line of “rise and shine” merch on her website.

Jenner’s new merch includes two hoodies, one black and one white, with “riiise” and “shiiinnee” emblazoned on the sleeves – a reference to the viral clip of Jenner singing “rise and shine” to wake Stormi from a nap. The hoodies also feature an image of Jenner’s face as the sun, and are $65 each.

After Jenner tweeted links to the merch last night, people had mixed reactions.

Some praised Jenner for quickly cashing in on a viral meme.

QUEEN OF MAKING MONEY FAST — Claudia (@spreadlovenow96) October 18, 2019

A business woman we stan ???? — αи∂яєω (@Andrew_mlbn19) October 18, 2019

this is why ur a billionaire — cody ???? (@codyygilbert) October 18, 2019

But others felt that Jenner’s “momager” Kris Jenner was behind the whole thing.

Kris Jenner don’t miss a trick huh?? ???? — Chloe (@Khlomoney98) October 18, 2019

The devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder — the phone in jennifer aniston’s first instagram (@sbstryker) October 18, 2019

Kris deserves an award for this — James Charles (@jamescharles) October 18, 2019

the devil works hard but Kris Jenner works HARDER AND THATS ON PERIODT LUV ???? pic.twitter.com/yfueIlgK0R — thong nguyen 🙂 (@tonyyyyyvu) October 18, 2019

After Jenner’s tour of the Kylie Cosmetics office was posted to YouTube, a clip of the star singing “rise and shine” to wake her daughter from a nap quickly went viral – and subsequently spawned thousands of memes that were even referenced by celebrities like Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus.

Alexa, play “Rise and Shine” by Kylie Jenner. — A N T H O N Y ???? (@anthonyxalonso) October 14, 2019

testing out my custom kylie jenner rise and shine alarm ringtone pic.twitter.com/qrxyXTYe3T — K.S.C (@somvorna) October 15, 2019

Lmao…. why am I like this.@KylieJenner

ᴿⁱˢᵉ ᵃⁿᵈ ˢʰⁱⁿᵉ pic.twitter.com/FgzfoIGtUu — JAWN WICK (@Swizzymack) October 17, 2019

Ariana Grande reenacts Kylie Jenner’s viral “rise and shine” meme in new Instagram story: “can i sample” pic.twitter.com/MyJSi2UYhO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 17, 2019

Jenner herself has gotten in on the action, retweeting some of the more outrageous memes to her 28 million Twitter followers.

Jenner also shared a video of her daughter dancing to a remix of “Rise and Shine,” but Stormi ended up asking her mom to put on dad Travis Scott‘s music instead.

This isn’t the first time a celebrity capitalized off of becoming a meme. Earlier this year, Keke Palmer went viral for not knowing who Dick Cheney was while taking a lie detector test for Vanity Fair.

She quickly took her now-infamous line, “Sorry to this man,” and plastered it on hoodies, t-shirts, and baseball caps that she sold online.