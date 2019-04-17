Kylie Jenner wore a sheer trench coat and $662 heels to pay homage to Kris Jenner

caption Kylie Jenner paid tribute to everyone’s favorite momager. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner showed off a sheer PVC trench coat in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

She posed in front of a framed photo of her mother and manager, Kris Jenner.

“Shoutout to my momma,” she captioned the photo.

Kylie Jenner may be known as “youngest-ever self-made billionaire,” but that doesn’t mean she’s too rich to pay tribute to everyone’s favorite momager, Kris Jenner.

Kylie posted a look at her latest outfit to Instagram on Wednesday, and she posed in front of a framed photo Kris.

Kylie wore a black trench made of sheer PVC with velvet sleeves. She paired the coat with black sunglasses by Alexander Wang, and her heels appear to be the $662 Leather and PVC sandals by Versace.

The KKW Beauty mogul has been opting for several sheer ensembles lately. She wore a shimmery gold minidress during the first weekend of Coachella, though her tiny neon handbag ended up stealing the show.

In March, she wore a $35 T-shirt dress by Sorella for a sheer spin on the popular underwear-as-outerwear trend.

Between jet-setting off to Coachella, posing for the cover of S Moda, and launching a new perfume with her sister Kim Kardashian West, it looks like Kylie is having quite a busy month.