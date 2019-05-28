Kylie Jenner wore a $16,917 sheer orange minidress for a casual night out

By
Daniel Boan
-
Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala.

caption
Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala.
source
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner had one of the most show-stopping looks at this year’s Met Gala, though it looks like she doesn’t need a major red carpet to pull off an extravagant look.

Jenner stepped out on Sunday night for dinner in Los Angeles, but not before snapping a few photos for Instagram.



The Kylie Cosmetics mogul pulled out all the stops in a bright-orange minidress with striking pointy shoulder pads and a cutout design at the waist.



Though the semi-sheer dress is a daring choice all on its own, its price tag is what truly makes it a jaw-dropper. Jenner’s dress is by Julien Macdonald and currently retails for $16,917 on Luisa Via Roma. It made its runway debut during the designer’s London Fashion Week show in September 2018.

The dress made its debut during London Fashion Week 2018.

caption
The dress made its debut during London Fashion Week 2018.
source
Estrop/Getty Images

As “the youngest self-made billionaire,” Jenner is no stranger to indulging in a few lavish luxury items every now and then. She previously wore hair extensions worth up to $8,000, and she also gifted her boyfriend Travis Scott with a $280,000 Lamborghini for his birthday.



