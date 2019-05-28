Kylie Jenner wore a $16,917 sheer orange minidress for a casual night out

caption Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner shared photos on Instagram of the orange dress she wore out to dinner on Sunday night.

The semi-sheer Julien Macdonald minidress featured an intricate cutout design with structured shoulder pads.

The dress currently retails for $16,917.

Kylie Jenner had one of the most show-stopping looks at this year’s Met Gala, though it looks like she doesn’t need a major red carpet to pull off an extravagant look.

Jenner stepped out on Sunday night for dinner in Los Angeles, but not before snapping a few photos for Instagram.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul pulled out all the stops in a bright-orange minidress with striking pointy shoulder pads and a cutout design at the waist.

Though the semi-sheer dress is a daring choice all on its own, its price tag is what truly makes it a jaw-dropper. Jenner’s dress is by Julien Macdonald and currently retails for $16,917 on Luisa Via Roma. It made its runway debut during the designer’s London Fashion Week show in September 2018.

caption The dress made its debut during London Fashion Week 2018. source Estrop/Getty Images

As “the youngest self-made billionaire,” Jenner is no stranger to indulging in a few lavish luxury items every now and then. She previously wore hair extensions worth up to $8,000, and she also gifted her boyfriend Travis Scott with a $280,000 Lamborghini for his birthday.

