Kylie Jenner put her twist on the underwear-as-outwear trend in a sheer $35 T-shirt dress

By
Daniel Boan, Insider
-

From vintage runway looks to thousands of dollars worth of Birkin bags, the Kardashian-Jenner crew are known for showing off their expensive designer clothes and accessories on Instagram. However, Kylie Jenner’s latest look is surprisingly affordable in comparison.

On Tuesday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul posted a photo wearing a $35 white thermal T-shirt dress from Sorella.

????????

Jenner paired the semi-sheer dress with a neon bra and underwear set, which gave the ensemble a touch of the recent underwear-as-outerwear trend that’s been taking over Hollywood.

Rihanna was one of the first to propel the trend forward when she stepped out in March 2018 wearing lingerie from her Savage x Fenty collection as part of her outfit.

Rihanna wore pieces from her own collection.

caption
Rihanna wore pieces from her own collection.
source
Splash News

Bella Hadid put a lacy twist on the trend in a lingerie-style minidress in September 2018.

Bella Hadid wore a lingerie-inspired dress.

caption
Bella Hadid wore a lingerie-inspired dress.
source
Splash News

Gigi Hadid took a similarly sheer approach when she stepped out in an optical illusion ensemble in October 2018.

Gigi Hadid went with a color-blocking ensemble.

caption
Gigi Hadid went with a color-blocking ensemble.
source
Splash News

Lady Gaga recently put a fishnet spin on the trend for a Grammys after-party in February.

Lady Gaga brought the trend to a Grammys after-party.

caption
Lady Gaga brought the trend to a Grammys after-party.
source
Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

As for Jenner, outlets like People and TMZ have recently reported that she and Travis Scott are facing relationship issues, but Scott’s comment on her most recent post seemed to shut down any of the rumors. As seen in a screenshot shared by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs, Scott reacted with a simple but sweet heart-eyes emoji.

