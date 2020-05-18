Kylie Jenner says she may own more SKIMS items than Kim Kardashian after sharing a photo of her organized collection

- source
- Kylie Jenner made it clear that she’s a big fan of Kim Kardashian West’s SKIMS line.
- The 22-year-old beauty mogul showed off her massive collection in an Instagram story on Sunday.
- Jenner posted a picture and a video of the color-coordinated and labeled drawers filled with SKIMS shapewear.
It’s clear that Kylie Jenner is a big fan of SKIMS.
On Sunday, the 22-year-old shared a picture and video of the drawers she has filled with shapewear from sister Kim Kardashian West’s line.
“I feel like I might have more SKIMS than Kim,” she said in a video shared on her Instagram story. “Kim, please let me know cause this is all my shapewear.”
“I put in a huge order because I’m obsessed,” Jenner added.
The photo shared on Jenner’s Instagram story showed that one of her drawers is filled with the $14 T-string thong in a variety of colors.
The makeup mogul also shared a video giving fans a glimpse of a different drawer filled with the $42 SKIMS solution short with the left leg exposed and the right leg exposed. She also owns both of these SKIMS pieces in a range of colors.
In an Instagram story of her own, Kardashian West replied to Jenner, agreeing that she has the larger SKIMS collection.
“I think you’re right LOL,” the Kardashian West wrote in response to her sister’s story.
This isn’t the first time Jenner has shown off her love for Kardashian West’s SKIMS line.
On Saturday, Jenner posed in a gray set from the SKIMS cozy collection. In the comments, Kardashian West revealed Jenner is wearing a new color that isn’t available yet.
“New @skims cozy colors,” she wrote.
In April, Jenner posted another picture wearing a new piece from the Cozy collection that still isn’t out yet.
“oops not supposed to be showing you guys the new cozy skims ????????♀️,” she captioned the photo.
