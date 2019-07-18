Kylie Jenner and her best friend Stassie are being slammed for ‘painfully obvious’ photo editing in a new Instagram picture

caption Anastasia Karanikolaou attends the PrettyLittleThing x Karl Kani event on May 22, 2018. source David Livingston/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has been flooding Instagram with photos on vacation with her close friend, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou – but one photo, in particular, has attracted attention.

The recent photo, which features the two women posing in form-fitting dresses, has drawn criticism for apparent photo editing.

Critics believe Karanikolaou’s figure looks heavily edited – especially her left leg, which appears distorted and significantly smaller than her right. Additionally, her right leg looks blurry, which is typically a side-effect of photo editing apps.

“I’ll come back and check this later when the rest of the legs finished uploading,” one person wrote in a comment, which currently has nearly 2,000 likes from other users.

The model’s left hip and left arm also seem unnaturally wavy, which may suggest her figure was edited, or the lines were pulled to make Jenner’s waist look smaller.

caption Commenters slammed Karanikolaou and Jenner for appearing to edit the photo. source kyliejenner/Instagram

Some commenters have also pointed out a strange gap at the bottom of Karanikolaou’s dress, next to her left hand.

“Can’t handle these photo shops lately. You two are beautiful regardless,” another person commented. “Quit editing the photos for real.”

The criticism comes just days after Jenner defended Karanikolaou against body-shamers on social media.

The 22-year-old influencer – who’s been friends with the youngest Kardashian for nearly a decade, and even has a tattoo of the name of Jenner’s daughter – posted a photo on Tuesday of herself in a bikini. Body-shamers were quick to flood the comments section, calling Karanikolaou’s hips “scary” and her thighs “weird.”

“Stass I would delete this, your private area skin is rippling, which makes the photo looked altered,” one person commented.

“uhhh the photo would’ve looked altered if i DID take the rippling out,” Karanikolaou replied, adding the crying-while-laughing emoji.

“leave her thick thighs and phat p—- out of this!!!!!!” Jenner also wrote.

caption Jenner also commented, “beautiful inside and out.” source stassiebaby/Instagram

Throughout her life in the public eye, Karanikolaou has advocated for body-positivity and habitually been open about her plastic surgery.

Karanikolaou has acknowledged her lip fillers on multiple occasions and even documented her breast augmentation surgery on YouTube.

“I was very open to sharing – plastic surgery is nothing be ashamed of,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2017. “A lot of people think plastic surgery is only for cosmetic reasons, to change something you’re insecure about. All my comments were saying, ‘you’re so insecure, you’re so insecure,’ which is the complete opposite. If I was insecure, I wouldn’t have showed it.”

For her part, Jenner has consistently denied plastic surgery rumors, save for her famous lip fillers, but did recently admit that her look is not entirely natural.

“People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false,” Jenner told Paper Magazine in February. “I’m terrified! I would never. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do.”