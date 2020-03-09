Kylie Jenner stayed in a luxury Airbnb in the Bahamas that costs more than $11,000 a night

caption Kylie Jenner rented an $11,000 Airbnb for a vacation with her friends. source Airbnb

Kylie Jenner recently took a trip to the Bahamas with her celebrity friends and her daughter, Stormi Webber.

The group stayed in Rosalita, a luxury Airbnb listing on Beach Harbour Island.

The five-bedroom villa features a private pool, oversized umbrellas, loungers, and views of the Caribbean Sea.

The base cost of Rosalita was over $11,000 per night at the time of writing.

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to lavish vacations, as she’s often jetting off to idyllic beach spots with her friends and family.

Jenner’s most recent vacation appears to be a trip to the Bahamas, based on the Instagram posts from her and her friends.

Jenner vacationed with friends like Stassie Karanikolaou, Amber Asaly, Victoria Villarroel, Sofia Villarroel, and her sister, Kendall Jenner.

Karanikolaou and Jenner even had a photo shoot in matching dresses during the trip.

The star’s daughter, Stormi Webster, was also in attendance.

Jenner rented a luxury Airbnb for the trip

Rather than staying in a hotel, Jenner rented a villa to accommodate her large group.

The villa, called Rosalita, is located on Beach Harbour Island, which sits close to the famous pink beaches of the Bahamas. It’s currently available for rent on Airbnb.

The house features a private pool and views of the Caribbean Sea.

The property sleeps 12 guests, as the main villa has five bedrooms, and there is an additional guest house that sleeps two.

The size of the villa is only part of why it made a good fit for Jenner and her crew.

The standout feature of Rosalita is its private pool

The pool itself is luxurious, boasting a diving board and underwater benches.

But guests who don’t like swimming would be just as comfortable lounging in one of the sunbeds or loungers available nearby. There’s also a covered pavilion for protection from the sun.

Jenner and her group seemed to be fans of the pool, based on the number of photo shoots for which they used it as a backdrop.

The indoor pavilion features a bar and grill for guests to use.

The inside of the villa is just as pretty as the outside

Vaulted ceilings can be found throughout the home, making the spacious villa feel even larger.

Windows surround the space, allowing guests to look at the water whenever they want, and the listing notes the home features custom artwork.

The five bedrooms all feature en suite bathrooms, and four have alfresco showers.

The master bedroom and guest house feature private terraces as well.

In addition, the home offers private beach access, which likely allowed Jenner and her group to avoid the paparazzi while they vacationed.

The luxury and privacy the listing offers makes it pricey

Rosalita has a base cost of $11,053.02 (£8,427).

Even if Jenner split the cost with her friends, the house would have cost them each $1,842.17 per night.

You can check out the Airbnb listing here.