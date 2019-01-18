Kylie Jenner is treating baby Stormi to a lavish beach vacation to celebrate her 1st birthday

caption Stormi had an extravagant early birthday vacation. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner took her daughter, Stormi Webster, on a luxurious beach vacation in celebration of her upcoming 1st birthday on February 1.

Jenner shared photos of the unknown tropical beach destination on Instagram.

The photos show Jenner and Webster lounging in a resort with a huge pool and lounge area.

Stormi Webster is only 11 months old, but she’s already living an incredibly glamorous life. In celebration of her upcoming 1st birthday on February 1, Kylie Jenner treated her daughter to an early birthday vacation filled with sand, sun, and gorgeous views.

On Thursday, Jenner shared a few photos of the trip on Instagram. She first posted a photo of Stormi walking on the sand, which she captioned: “let the birthday adventures begin..”

She then posted a video of the resort’s gorgeous pool and lounge area.

Jenner also shared a rather demure photo of herself on the beach with the caption, “happier than i look.” She wore a bold flowing orange outfit with a straw hat.

She also uploaded some sweet moments to her Instagram story, where Stormi adorably got a hold of Jenner’s straw hat.

caption Kylie Jenner shared some sweet photos on her Instagram story. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

It’s unclear exactly where the mother-daughter duo is staying, but it looks like Webster is enjoying an incredibly lavish birthday celebration. Jenner first talked about her plans for Webster’s first birthday back in June, when she revealed that she had to scrap her original unicorn-themed idea since her nieces North and Penelope had a similar theme for their party.

“I’m already thinking about her first birthday and how it’s gonna be epic,” Jenner said a Snapchat video captured by Instagram account kyliesnapchat. “I was gonna do super magical unicorn theme but North and Penelope beat me to it, so I have to think of something else.”

It looks like Jenner managed to come up with an “epic” and much more extravagant alternative.

The 11-month-old recently received a $1,000 Louis Vuitton purse from her aunt, Kim Kardashian West, and a one-of-a-kind chair made of stuffed toy animals from her father, Travis Scott, so Stormi is certainly no stranger to the lavish life of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

