Kylie Jenner shared 10 adorable unseen photos and videos of Stormi for her 1st birthday

caption Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first child just 10 months after they began dating. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kylie Jenner’s first child with Travis Scott, daughter Stormi Webster, turned 1 year old on Friday.

Jenner marked the event with a slideshow of 10 previously unseen photos and videos of Stormi on Instagram.

“I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world,” she wrote in the caption.

Jenner also followed the post with a sweet video of herself and Scott, writing, “Happy Birthday Stormi ♥️ We Love you..”

The 21-year-old makeup mogul marked the event with a slideshow of 10 previously unseen photos and videos of her baby girl on Instagram.

“how did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby,” Jenner wrote in the caption. “i just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm.”

“I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life,” she continued, “but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world.”

The adorable set includes a clip of Stormi’s parents teaching her how to walk, a video of Stormi playing in her mom’s closet, and a photo of her in a t-shirt from Scott’s “Astroworld” merch collection. Jenner spent the second half of 2018 accompanying Scott on his “Wish You Were Here” tour and the couple brought Stormi along for the ride.

caption Both Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster have been known to rock “Astroworld” merch. Like mother, like daughter. source Gotham/GC Images / @kyliejenner/Instagram

Jenner recently treated her infant daughter to a lavish beach vacation in anticipation of her birthday.

You can read the full caption of Jenner’s tribute to Stormi below.

“how did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. i just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. i wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. my love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth.”

