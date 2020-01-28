Kylie Jenner threw Stormi an elaborate tea party with a purple ball pit and decorated her playhouse to match

caption Photos of the Kylie Cosmetics x Stormi tea party from Jenner’s Instagram Story. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner threw her almost-2-year-old daughter, Stormi, an over-the-top backyard tea party on Sunday.

The party was in celebration of the upcoming launch of Kylie Cosmetics’ new Stormi-themed makeup collection on February 1, which is Stormi’s birthday.

The event featured a purple ball pit and butterfly-shaped pigs in a blanket.

Jenner documented the party and its on-theme decorations via her Instagram Story.

Kylie Jenner started her Instagram Story tour of the tea party by showing Stormi’s pink-and-white ball gown.

caption Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner’s daughter. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The gown was made of a tulle-like material and was decorated with white butterfly embellishments.

Jenner then went outside to show her backyard, which was transformed into a butterfly paradise with a massive topiary that looked like something you would find at Disney World.

caption A butterfly flower sculpture in Jenner’s backyard. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, launches a Stormi-themed collection on Saturday, February 1, which is Stormi’s second birthday.

The makeup collection is filled with butterfly imagery and pastel colors, which Jenner incorporated at the tea party.

Stormi’s idyllic playhouse was decorated with blooming flower boxes and delicate butterfly decorations.

caption Stormi’s playhouse was decorated. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

For Christmas, Jenner gifted Stormi a lifelike playhouse and gave fans a tour of the 1-year-old’s digs in a YouTube video.

The playhouse, which sits in Jenner’s backyard, has a working doorbell and furniture from when Jenner was little.

Pastel-colored butterflies surrounded grassy arches over a beautifully decorated seating area.

caption A look at Kylie Jenner’s Stormi-themed tea party. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The backyard looked like a magical garden.

The wedding-worthy table decorations were an explosion of bouquets and butterflies.

caption A decoration reads “Fairy dust” at the Stormi-themed tea party. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Candles and flower boxes adorned the tea party’s table.

Stormi was pictured at the party’s fairy dust station, which seemed to involve glasses of multicolored glitter.

caption Stormi playing with “fairy dust” at the tea party. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In the Instagram Story photo, Jenner showed the bottom of her own outfit, which included white sneakers and butterfly-printed pants.

Jenner snapped a photo of Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, pushing the 1-year-old on a magical swing-set.

caption Travis Scott pushing Stormi Webster on a swing. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Scott and Jenner welcomed Stormi on February 1, 2018.

The couple also recently took Stormi to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, as an early birthday present.

There was also a large purple ball pit, which is what every child’s birthday party dreams are made of.

caption A Stormi-themed ball pit. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi Webster is probably the only toddler who has a ball pit branded with her name.

Stormi appeared to enjoy the ball pit.

caption Stormi Webster in the purple ball pit. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner shared a photo of Stormi testing out the ball pit in her pink gown.

A party isn’t complete without themed food — and Stormi’s tea party had no shortage of colorful sweets and cookies.

caption Desserts at Jenner’s tea party. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Trays of ornate cookies and layered cupcakes lined the table, as seen in Jenner’s Instagram Story.

There were also sandwiches that matched the tea party’s aesthetics …

caption Food at Jenner’s tea party. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Tea party sandwiches have never looked so delicate.

… and perhaps the most clever treat of all: butterfly-shaped pigs in a blanket.

caption Butterfly-shaped hot dogs and croissants. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The on-theme, miniature hot dog and croissant snacks are something that could only be found at an over-the-top party hosted by the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The forthcoming Kylie Cosmetics x Stormi makeup products were also on display.

caption A blush from the Kylie Cosmetics x Stormi makeup line. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Stormi-themed makeup collection will include an eye-shadow palette, a blush, three Lip Kits, and a miniature lip gloss set.

Jenner showed a purple-colored drink with a perfectly coordinated straw, which matched her pastel nails.

caption Jenner’s butterfly-themed drink. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The purple drink was also topped with a butterfly.

Tea party guests were dressed in pastel-colored outfits, and some wore sparkly wings.

caption Guests at Jenner’s backyard tea party. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, the party appeared to be like something out of a fairytale.