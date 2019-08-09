Kylie Jenner has gotten 9 tattoos (and counting). Here’s where they are and what they all mean.

Since Kylie Jenner revealed her first tattoo back in 2015, the young billionaire has built a growing collection of (mostly red) ink.

The 21-year-old has now gotten inked at least nine times in her signature style: dainty, meaningful, and largely tucked away from prying eyes.

Here’s a complete visual guide to Jenner’s tattoos, plus the stories behind each one.

Jenner’s first tattoo was the word “sanity” written phonetically on her right hip.

In December 2015, Jenner revealed a tattoo reading “‘sa-na-tē” by the famed artist Bang Bang.

Jenner recently opened up about her anxiety and how her “sanity” tattoo keeps her grounded in the public eye.

“Growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes,” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “My first tattoo was ‘sanity’ to remind myself everyday to keep it.”

The following year, she added another word. It now reportedly says “before sanity.”

In July 2016, Jenner paid a visit to celebrity tattoo artist Rafael Valdez, which she documented on Snapchat. But she never posted a clear photo of her new ink.

According to TMZ, Jenner added the word “before” to her existing “sanity” tattoo. In photos, it does appear as though the phrase on her right hip has been lengthened – though it’s difficult to make out exactly what it says.

She has a red heart on her left arm.

Although Jenner refers to her “sanity” tattoo as her first, she had previously revealed a heart tattoo four months prior, in August 2015. She reportedly got it to celebrate her 18th birthday.

“I like that she has a theme,” Bang Bang said of Jenner’s red ink in a GQ video. “I love that Kylie has a direction and she knows what she wants. I like that her style is little red tattoos – I don’t think I’ve ever met a person that has a bunch of little red tattoos, so I like that it’s unique.”

Jenner got the name of her grandmother, Mary Jo, tattooed in 2016.

Jenner inked the name Mary Jo – the name of her maternal grandmother, whom she’s very close with – in thin, red script on her left arm.

She posted a selfie that showcased the tattoo in early February 2016. A few weeks later, she posted a closer look at the tattoo and revealed that it’s inked in her grandfather’s handwriting.

She also got a matching “m” tattoo with her then-best friend, Jordyn Woods, in 2016.

Jenner has another red tattoo, inked by renowned artist Jon Boy, on the inside of her right-hand pinky finger. In her Instagram caption, she clarified that the subtle scribble is supposed to be the letter “m” – but has never clarified the meaning of the letter.

Jenner’s Instagram also revealed that Jordyn Woods, her former best friend, has the exact same tattoo. The two were inseparable for years until Woods was spotted kissing Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, earlier this year.

In late 2016, she inked a tiny “t” as a tribute to her then-boyfriend, Tyga.

Jenner had an on-and-off relationship with the rapper Tyga – whom she often called “T” – for about two years. They confirmed their relationship in 2015.

Fans spotted Jenner’s tiny tribute on her inner left ankle in December 2016. According to TMZ, it was inked by Valdez the month prior.

After she and Tyga split, Jenner transformed the “t” into “la.”

The controversial couple split for good in March 2017. Four months later, fans noticed Jenner had transformed her tiny “t” into an apparent tribute to her hometown, Los Angeles.

Jenner later opened up about the breakup on an episode of “Life of Kylie,” stating that the two will “always have a bond.”

“There was absolutely nothing wrong with me and T,” she revealed. “There was no crazy fight. We decided – well, I decided – that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me, when he’s really not that type of person.”

In June 2017, Jenner and Travis Scott revealed matching butterfly tattoos.

Jenner inked a tiny, black butterfly on her right ankle a few months after she and Travis Scott were first spotted canoodling at Coachella.

The tattoos most likely reference Scott’s song “Butterfly Effect,” which was released in May 2017 – shortly after they began their relationship.

The day after the song was released, Scott posted a photo of Jenner on his Instagram with the caption, “BUTTERFLY EFFECT ????????????????????.” Fans weren’t aware at the time, but Jenner was already pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Two years later, they got matching tattoos for their daughter, Stormi.

Jenner gave birth to her first child with Scott, a daughter named Stormi Webster, in February 2018.

One year later, while celebrating Scott’s birthday in May, the couple got matching tattoos of their daughter’s first name. Both were inked by Jon Boy in black, all-caps letters. Jenner’s is located on the back of her right arm, above her elbow.

Jenner’s close friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, widely known as Stassie, also got the same tattoo on her left arm.