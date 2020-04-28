Kylie Jenner recreated Kourtney Kardashian’s most epic fights on TikTok and her oldest sister had the best response

Kylie Jenner imitated her sister Kourtney Kardashian in a series of TikToks.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram; E!
  • Kylie Jenner relived some of Kourtney Kardashian‘s most memorable moments on E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in a series of TikTok videos she shared on Tuesday.
  • In the video, the 22-year-old makeup mogul and her friend Stassie Karanikolaou dress up and impersonate the Kardashian sisters around Jenner’s newly purchased $36.5 million mansion in Los Angeles.
  • After watching the clip, the eldest Kardashian sibling commented, “An icon (I’m talking about me).”
  • However, Jenner also faced backlash for including Karanikolaou in the videos, as it appeared she wasn’t following social distancing rules by inviting her friend over to her house.
