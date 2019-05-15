Kylie Jenner appears to be coming out with a baby line — and she’s planning everything from car seats to clothes

Hayley Peterson, Business Insider US
Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner appears to be planning a line of baby products.

The 21-year-old billionaire filed for trademarks on May 9 for “Kylie Baby” and Kylie Baby by Kylie Jenner,” according to the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The trademarks covered a massive range of items including clothing, diapers, strollers, bath products, furniture, crib and bed linens, nursing products, bouncers, changing tables, carriers, diaper bags, and car seats.

Jenner is already running a fashion and beauty empire that’s worth an estimated $900 million. It includes her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics; fashion line, Kendall + Kylie; and a soon-to-launch skincare line, Kylie Skin.

Jenner gave birth last year to her first child, a daughter named Stormi, with rapper Travis Scott.