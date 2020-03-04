Kylie Jenner wants fans to stop making fun of her toe that she broke in middle school: ‘I have cute a– feet’

caption Kylie Jenner defended her toe, explaining that she broke it in middle school. source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

She then focused the attention on her sister Kendall Jenner’s toes, zooming in on a photo of her foot and writing, “meanwhile !!!!!!” and “i’m sorry but wutttt.”

Kylie Jenner responded to fans who pointed out her middle toe appears shorter than the others in a series of bikini photos the makeup mogul shared on Tuesday.

In an Instagram story she posted that evening, the 22-year-old included several videos that put her feet on full display, beginning with a zoomed-in photo of her right foot from the recent Instagram post.

caption Kylie Jenner showed an Instagram photo of her toes. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

She then switched to a video of her feet and said, “Everyone wants to come for my f—ing toes. By the way I have cute a– feet.”

Kylie continued, “I broke this middle toe in middle school and there’s nothing you can do about a broken toe so I just had to let it heal how it wanted to heal.”

After comparing her feet next to each other, she moved the toes on her left foot first before trying to do the same with the toes on her right foot and said, “So when I flex this up, this little guy is just out of place.”

Fans initially mocked the appearance of her middle toe when Kylie shared a series of photos of herself and Kendall Jenner posing in bikinis. In the third photo, both of their feet are included in the frame.

“So nobody gone notice her short toe ?” one person wrote, and another commented, “I cant get over the toe.”

After defending her own toe in her Instagram story, Kylie redirected the attention to Kendall.

She zoomed in on a photo of the 24-year-old supermodel’s foot and wrote, “meanwhile !!!!!!” and “i’m sorry but wutttt” on her Instagram story.

caption Kylie Jenner posted a photo of Kendall Jenner’s foot on Instagram. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Earlier on Tuesday, Kylie shared a moment to her Instagram story in which she dipped her feet in the pool and chatted with her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, who she shares with Travis Scott.

Although Kylie and Scott split in October 2019, fans began speculating that the couple had rekindled after Kylie shared photos of her and Scott at a 2017 Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game on her Instagram story on Friday.

On Tuesday, a source told People on Tuesday that Kylie and Scott remain on good terms.

“Things are great with Kylie and Travis,” the source said, adding, “They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labeling their relationship. It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though.”