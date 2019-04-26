Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott dressed up as ‘Iron Flame’ and ‘Captain Lip Kit’ to celebrate the release of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Kylie Jenner has already taken over the cosmetics industry, and now it looks like she has her sight set on taking down Thanos.

Jenner, Travis Scott, and their 1-year-old baby Stormi Webster celebrated the release of “Avengers: Endgame” on Thursday by dressing up as their favorite Marvel superheroes.

“Happy end game everyone,” Jenner captioned the photo on Instagram.

Jenner dressed in Captain Marvel’s iconic suit, which she paired with gold stiletto boots. Scott was at her side in a full Iron Man suit, while Webster appeared to be dressed as a mini Thor.

She also posted a set of photos including just her and Scott, where she revealed their superhero names are “Captain Lip Kit” and “Iron Flame.”

“Oh you didn’t catch iron flame and captain lip kit in the credits? sucks 4 you,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple then celebrated Scott’s upcoming 28th birthday on April 30 a little early by hosting a private screening of the new “Avengers” film at the Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas in Thousand Oaks, California. Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of the cake on her Instagram story, which included the family in their superhero getups.