Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly back together and ‘have been for about a month’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together, according to multiple reports.

TMZ broke the news on Sunday, followed by Entertainment Tonight.

Both cited anonymous sources who claim the couple officially reunited about one month ago.

TMZ broke the news on Sunday, and Entertainment Tonight confirmed the report. Both cited anonymous sources who claim the couple, who share a 2-year-old daughter, officially reunited about one month ago.

“The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“Although things haven’t slowed down much for the duo, they’re better able to handle it,” the source continued. “At the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together.”

According to TMZ’s original source, Jenner and Scott are exclusive but “not quite ready to put a title on their relationship.”

However, the gossip site later updated its story with “another source close to the couple,” who denies that Jenner and Scott are anything more than coparents and close friends.

A representative for Jenner declined Insider’s request for comment, and a representative for Scott did not immediately return our request.

Jenner and Scott dated for more than two years before she confirmed their split in October 2019. They continued to hang out and coparent their daughter, Stormi Webster, and even spent her 2nd birthday together in February.

About one week ago, Jenner sparked rumors of a reconciliation when she posted old photos of herself and Scott on her Instagram story.

The set of three photos, which were taken during Jenner and Scott’s first public outing as a couple back in April 2017, feature the two sitting courtside at a basketball game, looking very flirty. She captioned them, “It’s a mood.”