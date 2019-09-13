Kylie Jenner opened up about her and Travis Scott’s sex life as parents: ‘You can be sexy and still be a badass mom’

caption The young couple began dating in April 2017. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kylie Jenner was recently interviewed by her boyfriend, Travis Scott, for Playboy’s newest cover story.

The young couple agreed that their sex life hasn’t suffered after welcoming their first child together, Stormi Webster, last year.

“You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother,” Jenner said. “You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently discussed their healthy sex life in an interview for Playboy’s newest cover story.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator was photographed for the cover of the “Pleasure Issue,” with creative direction by her boyfriend. She was also interviewed by the “Astroworld” rapper.

After Jenner noted that she and Scott “have the same goals and passions in life,” Scott added: “A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience.”

Jenner agreed: “Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong.”

The young couple began dating in April 2017 and got pregnant shortly after. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Stormi Webster, in February 2018.

Read more: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott became parents just 10 months after meeting – here’s a complete timeline of their relationship

Scott also mentioned that Jenner has continued to publicly embrace her sexuality after giving birth, asking, “Do you feel like I empower you to own your identity and sexuality as a mom?”

“You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother,” Jenner replied. “You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”

Earlier in the interview, Jenner said she never imagined that she’d pose for Playboy, but Scott proposed a photoshoot where he’d be “behind the cover and creative direction and be in control of the images.”

“I thought it was a perfect fit, because I trust you and your vision,” Jenner said.

Read the full Playboy cover story here.