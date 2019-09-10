Kylie Jenner teased a steamy photoshoot with Travis Scott for Playboy’s newest ‘Pleasure Issue’

caption Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the 2019 Met Gala. source Elaine Wells/STAR MAX/IPx

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott posed together for the newest issue of Playboy, titled the “Pleasure Issue.”

Jenner posted a photo of herself, apparently naked, embracing Scott on Instagram: “When Houston meets LA,” she wrote, tagging Playboy and adding the hashtag “Coming Soon.”

Jenner will be featured on the cover, shot by Sasha Samsanova and creative directed by Scott.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will be featured as a couple in the newest issue of Playboy, titled the “Pleasure Issue.”

Jenner teased their steamy collaboration on Tuesday, posting a photo of herself – apparently naked, save for a cowboy hat – embracing Scott.

“When Houston meets LA,” she wrote in the caption, tagging Playboy and adding the hashtag, “Coming Soon.”

The magazine’s official Twitter account shared a different image of the couple: a close-up of Jenner’s face resting against Scott’s neck, who’s wearing a necklace with the iconic Playboy bunny symbol.

“Wild in Love,” the photo is captioned.

“The Fall 2019 quarterly of PLAYBOY is an issue dedicated to pleasure,” the website reads. “It is a celebration of the things that bring us joy: sex, art, food, music, spiritual connection, travel, cannabis, and community.”

“In this issue,” the description continues, “we aren’t only showcasing the artists and creators who bring us joy; we’re also shining a light on visionaries and revolutionaries who are fighting to expand access to pleasure for all.”

According to the Playboy website, Jenner will be featured on the cover of the “Pleasure Issue,” photographed by Sasha Samsanova and creative directed by Scott.

The couple of more than two years, who welcomed a daughter named Stormi last year, previously posed together for the August 2018 cover of GQ.

Read more: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott became parents just 10 months after meeting – here’s a complete timeline of their relationship

“Kylie actually likes me for me,” Scott told GQ when asked about doubters of their relationship. “I’m not into all the other s—. I don’t get involved. I’m over here. Kylie is different.”

Jenner added that the two go “the extra mile” to keep their relationship private.

“My whole family knows that I do whatever I’m going to do. I’ve been that way my whole life. I don’t really answer to anybody. I live on my own, and so I just rode off into the sunset,” she said of their whirlwind romance. “Everything happened for a reason.”