Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly ‘taking some time but not done’ after 2 years together

caption Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. source Elaine Wells/STAR MAX/IPx

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking a break after dating for more than two years and sharing one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, according to multiple reports.

“They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles,” the source told People.

TMZ first reported the couple’s split, noting that Jenner and Scott had not been pictured publicly since the premiere of his Netflix documentary “Look Mom I Can Fly.”

The two appeared together for the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary “Look Mom I Can Fly,” at the end of August.

A source close to Jenner told People magazine that the couple, who share a one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, “are taking some time but not done.”

A source echoed a similar sentiment to E! News, saying that Jenner and Scott “aren’t officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart,” adding that career pressures were impacting their relationship.

“They’ve been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month,” the source told E! News. “They fight over ridiculous things, and Kylie can be very skeptical about Travis. Travis has been stressed with dropping new music.”

caption Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at the Santa Monica premiere of his Netflix documentary, “Look Mom I Can Fly.” source Rich Fury/Getty Images

A representative for Jenner did not immediately respond to Insider’s email for comment.

TMZ first reported the couple’s alleged split, noting that Jenner and Scott had not been pictured publicly since the premiere of his Netflix documentary. The couple also recently appeared in an issue of Playboy to discuss their intimate life after the birth of their daughter.

Speculation on the couple’s split began to circulate after Jenner deleted a photo of Scott off her Instagram account, and after she was recently photographed at Hailey and Justin Bieber’s wedding in South Carolina with her daughter but without Scott.