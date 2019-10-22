Kylie Jenner is trying to trademark ‘rise and shine’ after going viral for singing the phrase

caption Kylie Jenner is the founder and sole owner of Kylie Cosmetics. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has filed two trademark applications for “rise and shine.”

The reality star went viral last week after she sang the phrase to her daughter in a YouTube video.

One trademark would cover cosmetics, while the other would cover apparel and a variety of accessories.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kylie Jenner has filed a trademark application for the commonly used phrase “rise and shine.”

According to public records from the US Patent and Trademark Office, two applications were filed by Kylie Jenner, Inc. on Thursday.

One trademark would cover cosmetics, while the other would cover apparel and a variety of accessories. The application lists belts, “bottoms as clothing,” coats, dresses, footwear, gloves, headbands, headwear, jackets, loungewear, scarves, sleepwear, socks, swimwear, “tops as clothing,” and undergarments.

caption One of two trademark applications filed by Kylie Jenner, Inc. on Thursday. source United States Patent and Trademark Office

The 22-year-old mogul went viral last week after she sang the phrase to her daughter in a YouTube video. The clip quickly became a meme and inspired fans to joke about Jenner deserving a Grammy.

Read more: People are memeing Kylie Jenner singing ‘rise and shine’ to her daughter, and now even Ariana Grande is in on the action

Even her older sister, Kendall Jenner, joked that she wanted the “rise and shine” audio to play on a loop for her alarm clock.

someone send me a step by step on how to accomplish this https://t.co/KnoJp9fzAL — Kendall (@KendallJenner) October 17, 2019

Jenner has already begun to capitalize on the internet’s obsession with her vocal chops. On Friday, she began selling new merchandise – two hoodies, one black and one white, with “riiise” and “shiiinnee” emblazoned on the sleeves.

It’s not entirely unusual for celebrities to try to trademark common phrases that become associated with their brand – but it’s still very possible that Jenner’s application will be denied. Her brother-in-law, Kanye West, was recently denied his request to trademark “Sunday Service.”

Representatives for Jenner declined to comment.