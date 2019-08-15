Kylie Jenner wore a corset over a floral dress that looked like it came straight out of the Victorian era

While Kylie Jenner is known to mix up her fashion, and sometimes brings styles back that were popular decades ago.

On Wednesday, the makeup mogul shared a series of photos on Instagram, in which she’s seen vacationing alongside her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and their daughter, Stormi Webster. Jenner donned a long-sleeved, floral dress in the photos, as well as an off-white corset tied around her waist.

While most of her vintage-looking outfit is reminiscent of the Victorian era, Jenner’s cat-eye sunglasses and small handbag added a modern flair to her look.

According to Kylie Jenner Closet, an fan account that tracks her fashion, Jenner’s ensemble retails for a combined total of $22,845.

Jenner’s corset and dress, for example, are currently sold as a $529 set from the Duygu Ay Collection. Her leather slide sandals designed by Bottega Veneta are slightly more expensive, and cost $620 on Net-a-Porter.

Surprisingly, Jenner’s accessories retail for even higher prices than her outfit. Her Gucci sunglasses cost $1,230 on Farfetch, and her Hermès bag is valued at a whopping $20,466 on 1stdibs, an online marketplace for luxury goods.

Read more: People are calling Kylie Jenner ‘tone deaf’ for releasing a money-themed makeup collection in honor of her birthday

Days earlier at the start of her vacation, which Jenner is taking in celebration of her 22nd birthday, the reality-television star wore a $425 pair of Dior sunglasses that covered half her face.

She wore the eyewear in Italy, and paired the shades with a floral bikini also by Dior.