Kylie Jenner shares throwback photos with Kendall that show they used to wear matching outfits as kids

caption Kendall Jenner turned 23 on Saturday. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner recently posted several throwback photos of herself and Kendall Jenner on Instagram in honor of the model’s birthday.

Judging from the pictures, it looks like the two sisters often wore matching outfits growing up.

Kylie and Kendall now have noticeably different styles: The former gravitates toward athleisure; the latter favors more classic, tailored looks.

But they still match from time to time.

In July, the two wore the same $33 crop top from Meshki.

Kendall Jenner turned 23 on Saturday, and her younger sister, Kylie, rang in the model’s birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

The beauty mogul shared nine pictures of herself and Kendall from their childhood on Sunday. “Happy birthday to my partner in crime, my best friend, my sister!” Kylie captioned the post. “I couldn’t have done it all without you.”

Judging from the pictures Kylie posted, it looks like the two sisters often wore matching outfits growing up, from identical plaid dresses to Adidas tracksuits and denim jackets, to name a few.

Although Kylie and Kendall now have noticeably different styles – the former gravitates toward athleisure; the latter favors more classic, tailored looks – they still match from time to time.

In July, the sisters threw on the same $33 Meshki crop top and posed for several photos together, which Kendall posted on Instagram. The model donned the top in black while Kylie opted for the piece in beige.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also appears to have the top in black as well, as seen in an Instagram photo with her daughter, Stormi Webster, that she posted a few days later.

