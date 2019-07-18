Tim Cook says the suspected arson attack on a Japanese animation studio that left 33 people dead is ‘a tragedy felt far beyond Japan’

caption Apple CEO Time Cook expressed his condolences to the victims of the Kyoto Animation fire. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A fire broke out at Kyoto Animation’s studio in Japan on Thursday morning, killing 33 people and leaving 36 people injured.

Apple CEO Tim Cook called the suspected arson attack “devastating” and “a tragedy felt far beyond Japan” in a tweet on Thursday.

Prime Minister of Japan Abe Shinzō also Tweeted his condolences for the beloved animation studio.

Apple CEO Tim Cook called the suspected act of arson on Kyoto Animation’s studio that killed 33 people a “devastating attack” and “a tragedy felt far beyond Japan” in a tweet on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, the Japanese animation studio’s three-story office building in Kyoto caught fire Thursday morning local time. The AP reported that a man burst in and poured an unidentifiable liquid on the building; Reuters reported that he yelled “die” and set the studio on fire.

70 people were in the building when the building caught fire, according to AP, and 33 people are dead and 36 injured as of 9:45 p.m. local time. The AP reports that the man suspected of arson is among the injured.

Tim Cook called Kyoto Animation “home to some of the world’s most talented animators and dreamers.” The studio is known for anime series like “K-On!,” “Lucky Star,”and “Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya.”

Kyoto Animation is home to some of the world’s most talented animators and dreamers — the devastating attack today is a tragedy felt far beyond Japan. KyoAni artists spread joy all over the world and across generations with their masterpieces. 心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 18, 2019

Cook concluded his message in Japanese, writing “心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします,” which roughly translates to “we pray for the souls, from the bottom of my heart,” according to Google Translate.

Prime Minister of Japan Abe Shinzō also expressed his condolences on Twitter.

“I’m speechless. I pray for the souls of those who have passed away,” Shinzo said, according to Twitter’s translation, powered by Microsoft Translate. “I would like to express my condolences to all of the injured and wish them a speedy recovery.” caption Kyoto Animation studio was set aflame on Thursday. source Kyodo/Reuters

