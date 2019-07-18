At least 23 presumed dead in suspected arson attack at famous Japanese animation studio

caption Firefighters work as smoke billows from a three-story building of Kyoto Animation in a fire in Kyoto, western Japan, on Thursday, July 18, 2019. source Kyodo via Reuters

A huge fire broke out at Kyoto Animation’s building in Kyoto, western Japan, on Thursday morning, with as many as 23 people presumed or confirmed dead, the Associated Press reported.

A man burst into the three-story building of Kyoto Animation around 10.00 a.m. local time, poured unidentified liquid around the building, and started the fire, according to the AP and Reuters.

The 41-year-old suspect allegedly shouted “Die!” as he spread the liquid around, Reuters reported. The motive remains unclear.

The suspect was also injured and taken to hospital, officials said.

Thirty-six others are injured, about 10 of them critically, Reuters reported a fire official as saying.

The fire broke out at a three-story building of Kyoto Animation in Uji city, southern Kyoto, after a man burst in and poured around an unidentified liquid that set off the blaze, the AP cited police and fire department officials as saying.

Aerial footage of the building showed thick white smoke billowing out of the windows, many of which were charred black.

The suspect, a 41-year-old man, allegedly shouted “Die!” as he poured the liquid around the building shortly after 10 a.m. local time, Reuters cited Japan’s NHK broadcaster as saying.

The man was also injured and was taken to hospital. Police are currently investigating him for arson, but are unable to question him as he is still being treated, Reuters reported.

More than 70 people were in the building at the time of the fire, but most of them managed to run outside, the AP reported.

The fire was almost extinguished hours later, and firefighters continued searching for anyone left behind.

Firefighters found victims on the second floor of the building and on the stairs leading from the second floor to the roof, Agence France-Presse reported, citing the fire department.

“There was an explosion, then I heard people shouting, some asking for help,” a witness told Japan’s TBS TV station, according to the AP.

“Black smoke was rising from windows on upper floors, then there was a man struggling to crawl out of the window,” she said.

Other witnesses said they saw people leaving the building blackened, bleeding, and walking barefoot, the AP reported, citing Kyodo News.

Kyoto Animation, better known as KyoAni, was founded in 1981 as an animation and comic book production studio.

It is is known for mega-hit stories featuring high school girls, including “Lucky Star,” ”K-On!” and “Haruhi Suzumiya.”

Its latest movie, titled “Free! Road to the World – The Dream,” is due to release this month.