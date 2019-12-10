‘The L Word: Generation Q’ showed period sex between two women, breaking a sexual taboo in its first 30 seconds

caption Actress Jennifer Beals visits the Build Series to discuss the Showtime television drama “The L Word: Generation Q” at Build Studio. source Gary Gershoff / Contributor

“The L Word: Generation Q,” the highly-anticipated reboot of the early aughts lesbian television drama “The L Word,” premiered Sunday.

The opening scene portrayed two women having sex while one is on their period, a sexual taboo rarely portrayed on television.

The scene suggests the showtime reboot will be more progressive than the original, which also addressed social stigmas and issues around queerness.

It’s also a departure from the gory historical portrayals of periods in TV and film, representing a shift in the industry, which is beginning to incorporate menstruation as a casual plot detail.

Sunday’s premiere of “The L Word: Generation Q” opened with a bloody bang – literally.

The highly-anticipated reboot of the early aughts lesbian television drama “The L Word” showed two women having period sex in its first scene – challenging a sexual taboo most television series haven’t dared to touch within its first 30 seconds.

The shot opens on Dani Núñez, played by Arienne Mandi, and Sophie Suarez, played by Rosanny Zayas, engaging in cunnilingus in bed while Suarez is on her period. The scene incorporates small details like blood residue on nails and Núñez wiping her face.

The scene suggests the reboot will be more progressive than the original, and represents a departure from some of the more grandiose depictions of period sex and periods in general in television and film.

The scene may be a natural progression for “The L Word”

The original “L Word” series shocked mainstream television audiences when it premiered in 2004 for its open portrayal of lesbian sex and was known for attempting to destigmatize social taboos. It also challenged certain social and political issues at the time, like the Defense of Marriage Act and Don’t Ask Don’t Tell.

But, like most media at the time, periods remained untouched. Of the 111 sex scenes of the original series, most of which were between cisgender queer women, no “L Word” episode contained actual period sex or even the mention of it.

But in a post-DOMA world with more open conversations about reproductive health than ever before, a queer period sex scene might be a natural evolution for the show. It suggests “The L Word: Generation Q” will be the more progressive version of the original, which was also criticized for its transphobia, biphobia, and overall stereotypical portrayal of people of color.

caption More shows and movies are incorporating menstruation into plot lines. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

More shows are beginning to dismantle the stigma around period sex by showing it casually on TV

Other shows have portrayed periods and period sex, but historically, they’re gory and exaggerated. For example , the 1976 horror movie “Carrie” includes a gruesome period scene and the 1980 film “Blue Lagoon” shows the character getting her period acting like she’s been severely injured.

The CW series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” attempted to poke fun at the squeamishness around periods and portrayed a song about period sex that was so graphic certain parts had to be censored for television in 2017, according to the Huffington Post.

But the more subtle representation of menstruation in “The L Word: Generation Q” represents a shift in the industry. More shows and movies are beginning to challenge the idea that menstruation is something to be ashamed of and standing up to the taboo.

ABC series “Black-ish” used character Diane’s first period to have an open conversation about womanhood and femininity in her family, and “No Strings Attached” portrays a male love interest casually caring for the woman he’s seeing while she’s on her period.

Such portrayals of menstruation may prompt more conversations about periods and reduce the stigma around them, which can benefit everyone’s reproductive health.

