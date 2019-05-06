Los Angeles authorities are investigating claims that a woman may have been drugged at a party held by YouTuber Jake Paul

caption Jake Paul in front of his Team 10 mansion. source Shane Dawson/YouTube

A woman filed a report with the the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department claiming she blacked out and was possibly drugged at a party held at YouTuber Jake Paul’s house over the weekend.

Paul threw a party on Saturday at his Calabasas home to celebrate rapper Desiigner’s birthday.

The woman told police that she believed something may have been put in her drink and that she had blacked out.

A spokesperson for the Lost Hills/Malibu Station told Buzzfeed News that a woman filed a report with the sheriff’s department on Sunday night.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Buzzfeed that detectives were investigating the incident.

The spokesperson said in a statement: “On Sunday, May 5, 2019, the Malibu Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station was made aware of a possible single occurrence of unwillful impairment related to a party attended on May 4, 2019. Detectives are in the beginning stages of information gathering for the incident. The Sheriff’s Department treats allegations such as these seriously, and will use all known resources to investigate.”

There is no indication that either Paul or Desiigner had anything to do with the claims made by the woman.

Foss said that at least one partygoer was arrested for public intoxication, and Jeremy Stafford, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Station 68, said at least two “sick” people were taken to a nearby hospital.

On Sunday, a woman posted a comment in the Facebook group “MOMS of Conejo Valley” claiming her daughter and her daughter’s friends were drugged at the party.

She said she was filing a police report, though it is unclear if she is the woman who filed a complaint with the Lost Hills/Malibu Station.

INSIDER has contacted the LA Sheriff’s Department, Desiigner, and Paul for comment.