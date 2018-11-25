23 hot cars we can’t wait to see at the 2018 LA Auto Show

caption The new BMW 8 Series Cabriolet. source BMW

The 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show kicks off next week in sunny Southern California.

The LA Auto Show is generally a more consumer-focused show, which means fewer new concept debuts and more cars destined for showroom floors.

BMW, Porsche, Lincoln, Mercedes, Lexus, Kia, Hyundai, Honda, Toyota, Subaru, Nissan, and Jeep are all set to unveil new cars at the show.

The 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show will be open to the public from November 30 through December 9 at the LA Convention Center.

Vehicles ranging from design concepts to production models will dot the floor of the LA Convention Center.

Although the concepts at the show represent a glimpse into the future of the automotive industry, more-production-ready vehicles will give the public a chance to see what’s soon headed to their dealers’ showrooms.

As with previous years, hybridization and electrification will play a major role at the show. In addition, automakers continue to roll out new crossovers and SUVs to meet with consumer demand for the models.

Read more: The Kia Stinger is Business Insider’s 2018 Car of the Year.

The LA Auto Show will be followed by the CES and the Detroit Auto Show in January. Other highlights include the Chicago Auto Show in February while the 2019 New York International Auto Show will close out the season in April.

Here’s a closer look at the new cars and SUVs we are looking to forward to at the 2018 LA Auto Show.

The Germans are going to out in force at the LA Auto Show with BMW leading the way. The Bavarians are expected to roll out its new 8 Series Coupe and…

source BMW

… 8 Series Cabriolet.

source BMW

The new BMW Z4 and…

source BMW

… 3 Series will also be at the show.

source BMW

As will BMW’s new flagship X7 SUV.

source BMW

The company will also give showgoers a glimpse into its future with the Vision iNext concept SUV.

source BMW

Porsche is expected to unveil its next-generation 911 sports car.

source Porsche

The company will also show off a refreshed version of hot-selling Macan SUV.

source Porsche

Mercedes is rumored to be rolling out a Maybach-branded ultra-luxury SUV.

source Mercedes-Benz

While Volkswagen will show the Final Edition variant of its iconic Beetle. The Beetle nameplate is set to be retired in the near future.

source Volkswagen

Lincoln is expected to unveil the production variant of the Aviator SUV that debuted earlier this year at the New York Auto Show.

source Lincoln

Jeep is expected to introduce a pick-up truck version of the Wrangler.

source FCA North America

Hyundai’s new flagship Palisades SUV is set to debut in LA.

source Hyundai

While corporate cousin Kia is expected to introduce a new Soul crossover.

source Kia

The recently unveiled 2020 Toyota Corolla will get a hybrid variant at the show while…

source Toyota

…The Prius hybrid is rumored to be getting an all-wheel-drive variant.

Toyota’s Lexus luxury brands will debut its Inspiration edition LX SUV.

source Lexus

The next generation Mazda3 will be unveiled in LA.

source Mazda

As will the all-new mid-size Honda Passport SUV which the company last used on rebadged Isuzu Rodeos back in 2002.

source Honda

Subaru will introduce the new Crosstrek Hybrid at the show.

source Subaru

And Nissan will debut a refreshed Maxima sedan.

source Nissan

Chinese electric carmaker Byton will show of its K Byte concept sedan and…

source Byton

…M Byte concept SUV.