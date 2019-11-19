Here all the cool cars, SUVs, and concepts we’re looking forward to seeing at the 2019 LA auto show

- source
- VW
- The 2019 Los Angeles auto show kicks off this week with numerous new car reveals in the City of Angels.
- Some automakers are also bringing out their concept cars.
- The story in LA this year has swung back to electrification, away from the high-tech, self-driving narrative that’s dominated the industry for the past few years.
- The 2019 LA auto show opens to the public on November 22 and runs through December 1.
For the past few years, the big story in the auto industry has been about self-driving cars.
But at the 2019 LA auto show, electric vehicles are back in the driver’s seat. On the Sunday before show week started, Ford rocked the house with the reveal of its much anticipated Mustang Mach-E electric crossover. Numerous other carmakers are expected to follow Ford’s lead.
Here’s a rundown of all the vehicles and concepts we’re looking forward to seeing in LA:
James Bond’s favorite brand, Aston Martin, is bringing its DBX SUV to Hollywood.
- source
- Aston Martin
Audi is showcasing its RS 6 Avant, a dashing Euro-wagon.
- source
- Audi
Audi will also bring its e-tron Sportback to LA. It’s an all-electric wagon! Audi is on a wagon jag!
- source
- Audi
The new BMW M2 CS “is set to cut an extremely powerful, highly exclusive figure and exude a fascinating sense of racing authenticity at its world premiere in Los Angeles,” the automaker said in a statement.
- source
- BMW
BMW is also pulling the cover off the more burly M8 Gran Coupe.
- source
- BMW
Auto show attendees should be thrilled to see the all-new, mid-engine Chevy Corvette, in both coupé and …
- source
- Chevrolet
… convertible trim!
- source
- Chevy
The star of the show is likely to be Ford’s Mustang Mach-E. The electric crossover is an SUV-pony car mashup.
- source
- Ford
Honda CR-V hybrid
- source
- Honda
We’ll also be seeing Land Rover’s reimagined Defender SUV in LA.
- source
- Jaguar Land Rover
The crowds should mob Porsche’s Taycan. The all-electric sport sedan will be shown in high-performance Turbo and Turbo S trims.
- source
- Porsche
The MINI Cooper SE could impress LA audiences with its claimed 6.9-second 0-60mph time.
- source
- MINI
MINI’s John Cooper Works GP is the “fastest model of the British brand that has ever been approved for road use,” the company said in a statement. The 0-60mph time is 5.2 seconds.
- source
- MINI
Karma arrives at the LA auto show in a big way with two notable vehicles. The Karma Revero GT, a high-performance, all-electric vehicle, will be in the house.
- source
- Karma Automotiver
And Karma is also revealing its exotic SC2 concept car.
- source
- Karma Automotive
An all-wheel-drive Toyota Camry is coming.
- source
- Toyota
Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid
- source
- Toyota
The VW ID. Space Vizzion concept has a crazy name, but it’s going to shape consumer attitudes toward the automaker’s electrification strategy.
- source
- VW