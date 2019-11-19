Here all the cool cars, SUVs, and concepts we’re looking forward to seeing at the 2019 LA auto show

caption The VW ID. Space Vizzion. source VW

For the past few years, the big story in the auto industry has been about self-driving cars.

But at the 2019 LA auto show, electric vehicles are back in the driver’s seat. On the Sunday before show week started, Ford rocked the house with the reveal of its much anticipated Mustang Mach-E electric crossover. Numerous other carmakers are expected to follow Ford’s lead.

Here’s a rundown of all the vehicles and concepts we’re looking forward to seeing in LA:

James Bond’s favorite brand, Aston Martin, is bringing its DBX SUV to Hollywood.

source Aston Martin

Audi is showcasing its RS 6 Avant, a dashing Euro-wagon.

source Audi

Audi will also bring its e-tron Sportback to LA. It’s an all-electric wagon! Audi is on a wagon jag!

source Audi

The new BMW M2 CS “is set to cut an extremely powerful, highly exclusive figure and exude a fascinating sense of racing authenticity at its world premiere in Los Angeles,” the automaker said in a statement.

source BMW

BMW is also pulling the cover off the more burly M8 Gran Coupe.

source BMW

Auto show attendees should be thrilled to see the all-new, mid-engine Chevy Corvette, in both coupé and …

source Chevrolet

… convertible trim!

source Chevy

The star of the show is likely to be Ford’s Mustang Mach-E. The electric crossover is an SUV-pony car mashup.

source Ford

Honda CR-V hybrid

source Honda

We’ll also be seeing Land Rover’s reimagined Defender SUV in LA.

source Jaguar Land Rover

The crowds should mob Porsche’s Taycan. The all-electric sport sedan will be shown in high-performance Turbo and Turbo S trims.

source Porsche

The MINI Cooper SE could impress LA audiences with its claimed 6.9-second 0-60mph time.

source MINI

MINI’s John Cooper Works GP is the “fastest model of the British brand that has ever been approved for road use,” the company said in a statement. The 0-60mph time is 5.2 seconds.

source MINI

Karma arrives at the LA auto show in a big way with two notable vehicles. The Karma Revero GT, a high-performance, all-electric vehicle, will be in the house.

source Karma Automotiver

And Karma is also revealing its exotic SC2 concept car.

source Karma Automotive

An all-wheel-drive Toyota Camry is coming.

source Toyota

Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid

source Toyota

The VW ID. Space Vizzion concept has a crazy name, but it’s going to shape consumer attitudes toward the automaker’s electrification strategy.