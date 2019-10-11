LA eatery Lobsterdamus has a pop-up at RWS’ The Great Wine & Dine Festival, where the food absolutely blew me away

Lobsterdamus, a cult-favourite eatery from Los Angeles, is in Singapore for the very first time at The Great Wine & Dine Festival held at Resorts World Sentosa Singapore. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

There’s probably nothing Singaporeans love more than food, and many of us probably wouldn’t mind travelling across the seas just to taste some of the world’s most celebrated cuisines and dishes.

Thanks to a vibrant events scene, good food always seems to find its way to our sunny shores. And while you still have to cross the sea to get to Lobsterdamus’ first-ever pop-up in Singapore, I’m grateful it’s just a two-minute drive away from the mainland.

The cult-favourite lobster joint from Los Angeles is being hosted at Resorts World Sentosa’s wine and food festival for two days only – Friday (Oct 11) to Saturday (Oct 12).

I visited the event in hopes of finding something to rave about and guess what? They don’t call it The Great Wine & Dine Festival for nothing.

Here’s every thing foodies will love at the festival, but hurry, because doors close at 10pm on Saturday night.

The Great Wine & Dine Festival is held at the West Ballroom in Resorts World’s Convention Centre.

There's an entrance right next to McDonald's.

The set-up was pretty welcoming. A lot of effort went into creating a charming and relaxed atmosphere.

Entrance to the festival is free for RWS Invites members, but every visitor will need to buy tickets to be able to taste the wines being exhibited.

Fairy lights all around.

Wines take up most of the focus at the festival this year, especially since RWS just held its first-ever Wine Pinnacle awards on Thursday (Oct 10).

Bottles and bottles of wine line the entrance.

Each pass entitles the visitor to wine and sake tasting samples, which you will be given a wine cup (standard pass) or glass (premium pass) for.

Tickets cost from S$60 for a standard pass (S$42 for members) to S$100 for a premium pass (S$78 for members).

Of course, you’ll also be given food credits – S$15 on a standard pass and S$40 on a premium pass – which you can top-up if you wish to buy more.

The plastic wine cup (left) and the wine glass for ticket holders.

Upon entering, you’ll be greeted with what seems like an endless row of wine retailers.

Wine lovers, go crazy.

Unlike most other food festivals, there is plenty of seating and spacious walkways at RWS’ event.

You don't have to squeeze, and probably won't have to wait long for a seat.

Seating is definitely not an issue if you have a premium pass. The cordoned-off area next to Euraco Finefood is reserved for these ticket-holders.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

My first dish was the Porchetta, Marsala e soffice di Patate al Tartufo from Fratelli Trattoria, a restaurant located in Hotel Michael, RWS.

Unlike its very cumbersome and difficult-to-remember name, this slow roasted Spanish pork belly is probably etched in my memory for a lifetime now.

I wasn’t expecting it to be as crisp, or as tasty, or as light on the mouth as it turned out to be. In fact, this was my absolute favourite item at the entire festival, and I don’t even usually enjoy eating pork belly or pork crackling.

I was completely blown away by Fratelli's pork crackling, even though it's not a food I usually enjoy.

Just listen to that crunch.

If you’re a pasta-lover, Fratelli’s Gnocchetti alla Pescatora is a dream. The homemade potato dumplings are cooked to perfection, and biting into them reminded me of some home-style Italian restaurants in Europe.

It also goes perfectly with Italian wine. Ask for a recommendation!

You can expect the longest queues at Lobsterdamus’ stall, since it’s the most exclusive food offering you’ll find at the festival.

The maine attraction (pun intended) is of course the Lobster Nest, which is a grilled half-lobster paired with garlic noodles.

Its generous serving of yellow noodles reminded me of mee goreng, while the lobster was incredibly juicy. The flesh was sweet, bouncy and had a smoky char-grilled flavour that took my mind straight to the ocean.

Happy to report that you will not regret the wait.

Not to be missed is the lobster truffle fries, which tastes as amazing as its name sounds. These chips had a satisfying crunch and delightful garlic umami.

It’s absolute heaven when eaten together with the lobster shreds and truffle mayo that’s heaped on top.

I brought this back to the office, and it was delicious even when soggy.

With one Michelin star in this year’s Singapore guide, table65 cooks and plates its food to impress.

If you’re not sure what to try, the tender roast duck breast with berries, sauce royale and oxtails is highly recommended.

100 marks for presentation too.

And of course, there’s foie gras. This version sits in a special seaweed and ginger broth with umeboshi (pickled plum) sauce.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

For beef lovers, Teppan’s grilled beef steak sandwich with Japanese barbecue sauce is slam dunk.

Looks simple, but it's actually a beef masterpiece.

Craving a little sugar? Teppan is also serving this decadent yuzu soya milk soft serve topped with choux puffs.

Try not to drool.

And of course there’s also Ben & Jerry’s, because why not?

Shoutout to the friendly scooper who gamely smiled for this photo!

I couldn’t drink because I had driven to the event, but the nice folks at 1855 The Bottle Shop gave me a tasting of one of their new products – the highly-rated 2015 Castello di Monsanto Chianti Classico Riserva.

It tasted sophisticated and tart.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Along with 26 other wine booths, the store is selling some of its best wines at special prices for festival-goers.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Some of the shop’s most interesting latest releases include Kungfu Girl from Washington. It’s touted as being a great accompaniment to Asian food.

These bottles are perfect for gifts too.

Another highly-recommended bottle is The Prisoner from California, which has received wonderful reviews from connoisseurs.

caption These bottles are perfect for gifts too. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

There’s also a showcase of Japanese sake from eight different breweries.

Only limited quantities are available for sale, so good luck!

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

If you love wine, you’ll be spoilt for choice. There’s so much to choose from!

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

And if you need help deciding what to get, some of the nominees from the event’s Wine Pinnacle Awards are also available for sampling and sale at the event.

You can find the list of nominees and winners at the entrance.

