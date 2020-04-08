Mayor of Los Angeles says shoppers could be turned away for not wearing a mask at grocery stores

caption Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks during a Los Angeles County Health Department press conference on the novel coronavirus, (COVID-19)on March 4, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, along with Los Angeles County Public Health director Barbara Ferrer(L) and Supervisor Hilda Solis(2ndR). source ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

As of Friday, Los Angeles residents will be required to wear some sort of face-covering to go to the grocery store or many essential business.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the order on Tuesday and said that businesses “may refuse admission or service to any individual who fails to wear face coverings.”

The measure is meant to protect workers.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered that facial coverings be worn by all essential workers and by customers visiting many essential businesses.

Garcetti made the announcement on Tuesday and also added that customers not wearing masks could be denied service.

“Cover up, save a life – it’s that simple,” Garcetti said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The measure is meant to help protect workers.

Four grocery store workers have died from the coronavirus across the country, The Washington Post previously reported.

The measure will go into effect on Friday, according to the order. Garcetti’s mandate requires employers to provide facial coverings or reimburse employees who get them for themselves.

“This has always been about saving lives and so we put out the first in the nation recommendations last week of any big city to say please use a facial covering distinct from a medical mask because it can help protect people from your droplets and help prevent the spread,” Garcetti told NBC Los Angeles.

The masks do not have to be N95 or surgical masks and can be made from fabric like scarves or bandanas. In fact, officials have urged the public not to buy the medical-grade masks amid shortages for healthcare workers.

Garcetti also encouraged essential businesses to install plexiglass between cashiers and customers at “all points of sale.” He explained that the order was meant to protect frontline workers in essential businesses and the measure extended beyond just requiring facial covering. but that businesses also ensure employees have a safe environment to work in.

“These businesses that we are singling out … must also make sure that their employees have access to a clean and sanitary restroom along with proper cleansing products like soap and sanitizer and allow their employees to wash their hands every 30 minutes,” he told NBC.

While the order says those who don’t follow the mandate could be charged with a misdemeanor and imprisoned and fined, Garcetti told NBC, “Our idea is not to be arresting and fining people for the face coverings. This is about self-enforcement.”