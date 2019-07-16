Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has amazing deals on La Mer — save over $350 on a huge tub of its best-selling facial cream

source Nordstrom

Even if you’re not into skin care, you’ve heard of La Mer.

Countless celebrities, beauty editors, and influencers tout the incredible effects of the mysterious skin-revitalizing Miracle Broth that forms the basis of all the brand’s products, including the renowned Crème de La Mer Moisturizing Cream.

Luxury skin-care brands like La Mer hardly ever get marked down – except during the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. It runs from July 12-19 for Nordstrom credit card members, and then July 19-August 4 for the general public – which might mean that big-ticket brands like La Mer might be sold out.

But we’ve rounded up the best La Mer products to buy during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale so you can just add it to your cart and go on about your day.

Here are all the La Mer items on sale exclusively at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

La Mer Crème de La Mer Moisturizing Cream Grande

La Mer Crème de La Mer Moisturizing Cream Grande, $1,130 (valued at $1,497) [You save $367]

Grab a whopping 8.5-ounce jar of La Mer’s hero product exclusively available to Nordstrom shoppers at a solid discount. It’s still super expensive, but the savings are significant and the best one you’de be able to find anywhere.

La Mer Genaissance de La Mer Collection

La Mer Genaissance de La Mer Collection, $670 (valued at $746) [You save $76]

This collection of full-sized rejuvenating products contains The Serum Essence, The Infused Lotion, and The Eye and Expression Cream to help smooth and brighten mature skin.

La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream Grande

La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream Grande, $1,130 (valued at $1,487) [You save $357]

Similar to the original Crème de La Mer, this XL-sized cream hydrates intensely but feels slightly more viscous and lighter in texture.

La Mer Mini Miracles Set

La Mer Mini Miracles Set, $90 (valued at $122) [You save $32]

Traveling will be a lot more luxurious with this trio of La Mer minis that include The Treatment Lotion, Moisturizing Soft Cream, and The Eye Concentrate.

La Mer The Soothing Collection

La Mer The Soothing Collection, $360 (valued at $475) [You save $115]

This best-of collection comes in a cute watercolor travel bag and contains four minis – The Eye Concentrate, The Lifting Eye Serum, The Concentrate, and The Creme de la Mer Moisturizing Cream.