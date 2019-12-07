The LA Times joined the growing group of major papers calling for Trump’s impeachment

caption FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump hosts luncheon with UN Security Council representatives at the White House in Washington source Reuters

The Los Angeles Times editorial board on Saturday called for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Less than a week after the impeachment inquiry transitioned into a new phase in the House Judiciary Committee, the Times’ editorial board wrote: “We’ve seen enough. Trump should be impeached.”

A growing list of major newspapers are publicly calling for Trump’s impeachment, while criticizing his dealings with Ukraine and efforts to stonewall the impeachment inquiry.

The Los Angeles Times editorial board on Saturday called for President Donald Trump to be impeached, joining an expanding list of major newspapers offering public support for either Trump’s impeachment or the impeachment inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine.

“The Times’ editorial board was a reluctant convert to the impeachment cause,” the paper’s editorial board said, citing concerns about how divisive the impeachment against Trump could be and the high probability he’d ultimately be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate.

“But those concerns must yield to the overwhelming evidence that Trump perverted US foreign policy for his own political gain,” the Times’ editorial board added. “That sort of misconduct is outrageous and corrosive of democracy. It can’t be ignored by the House, and it merits a full trial by the Senate on whether to remove him from office.”

The Boston Globe earlier this week also called for Trump’s impeachment, with its editorial board writing that the results of the House Intelligence Committee’s inquiry “make clear that the answer is an urgent yes” to the question of “whether President Trump’s misconduct is severe enough that Congress should exercise that impeachment power, less than a year before the 2020 election.”

Some papers have been less direct, while still leaning toward support for impeachment. The New York Daily News editorial board, for example, wrote on Tuesday: “The truth hurts: The House Intelligence Committee presents a coherent and compelling case for impeachment.”

Meanwhile, the Chicago Tribune has said that both chambers of Congress should censure Trump over his dealings with Ukraine, as opposed to taking the historic action of making him the third president in US History to be impeached.

And USA Today’s editorial board earlier this week said the fact Trump and his legal team have refused to participate in the House Judiciary Committee’s is a “damning argument in itself,” adding that when the reaction to the damning allegations against the president “consists primarily of name-calling and tweeting and denouncing and deflecting, it’s hard to avoid concluding that the White House has no substantive defense to offer.”

The Washington Post and The New York Times, perhaps the most prominent papers in the country, have not explicitly called for Trump’s impeachment. But both have been critical of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and efforts to stonewall the inquiry, a process the New York Times editorial board endorsed in late September.

During a July 25 phone call, Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter Biden, as well as a debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election. At the time, Trump was withholding roughly $400 million in congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine.

The July 25 phone call prompted a whistleblower complaint from a US intelligence official, which spiraled into the impeachment inquiry. Trump has been accused by House Democrats of abusing the power of his office by soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 election and engaging in bribery with regard to the frozen military funds.

“The facts are uncontested. The president abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security by withholding military aid and a crucial Oval Office meeting in exchange for an announcement of an investigation into his political rival,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday as she announced the House would move forward with articles of impeachment against Trump.