17 Labor Day mattress sales from Casper, Leesa, Purple, and more — some include freebies like pillows and weighted blankets

source Leesa

These Labor Day mattress sales include hundreds of dollars off the best mattresses from online startups and popular brands.

On top of that, some of these mattresses come with freebies like pillows, weighted blankets, and sheets.

Below, you’ll find 17 companies holding sales, along with links to our reviews of their mattresses where applicable.

For more savings, check out our comprehensive list of the best Labor Day sales.

Mattress companies like Casper, Leesa, Helix, and more are pulling out the stops for Labor Day weekend to give you hundreds of dollars off popular mattresses, along with freebies like sheets, pillows, and shipping.

Now is probably the last time to save this big on a mattress until Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so we’re showing you where to shop to take advantage of great deals. We’ve vetted many of the mattresses (and pillows and sheets) on the list ourselves and included links to those reviews for your reference.

If you’re interested in learning more about some of the companies we list below, these buying guides will help you out:

To potentially save more on your online-shopping purchases, you can visit Business Insider Coupons to find up-to-date promo codes for hundreds of stores.

Leesa

source Leesa

Save up to $250 on the Leesa, or save up to $350 on the Leesa Hybrid, plus get two free pillows when your order includes a mattress.

Read more about Leesa from the Insider Picks team:

Casper

source Casper

Now through September 9, take 10% off any order with a mattress using the promo code “LABORDAY” at checkout. The discount is increased to 15% off on September 1 and September 2.

Read more about Casper from the Insider Picks team:

Helix

source Helix Sleep

Take $100 off plus get two free Dream Pillows with any mattress purchase “LD100“; $150 off plus get two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,250+ with code “LD150“; or $200 off plus get two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,750+ with code “LD200“.

Read more about Helix from the Insider Picks team:

Bear

source Bear Mattress

Get 20% off and two free Cloud Pillows with your mattress purchase when using the promo code “20LD” at checkout.

Read more about Bear from the Insider Picks team:

Purple

source Purple

Get free Purple Sheets and two free Purple Pillows when you purchase an All-New Purple Mattress. Or, get free Purple Sheets or one free Purple Pillow when you purchase an Original Purple Mattress.

Read more about Purple from the Insider Picks team:

Boll & Branch

source Boll & Branch

Now through September 2, save 20% on mattresses, duvet inserts, and pillows with code “ LABORDAY20” at Boll & Branch.

Read more about Boll & Branch from the Insider Picks team:

Tuft & Needle

source Tuft & Needle

Now through September 9, take $100 off any Mint Mattress.

Read more about Tuft & Needle from the Insider Picks team:

Nectar Sleep

source Nectar Instagram

Now through September 9, save $100 on any regular-priced mattress valuing $399 or more, plus get two free memory-foam pillows with your purchase. Read more about Nectar from the Insider Picks team: Nectar adjustable bed frame review

Eight

source Eight Sleep

Now through September 9, get a free weighted Gravity Cooling Blanket (valued at $300) and free shipping with the purchase of any Pod mattress.

Read more about Eight from the Insider Picks team:

Layla

source Layla

Now through September 12, save $125 on a Layla mattress and get two free pillows with purchase (a $275 value).

Read more about Layla from the Insider Picks team:

Brooklyn Bedding

source Brooklyn Bedding

From August 28 through September 2, get 25% off sitewide.

Read more about Brooklyn Bedding from the Insider Picks team:

Avocado

source Avocado

Through September 9, Avocado Mattress is offering a few different ways to save:

Save $175 on any mattress using the promo code “ LABORDAY175 ” – verified military and veterans get an additional $50 off.

” – verified military and veterans get an additional $50 off. Save $150 on a bed frame when you purchase a mattress using the promo code “ BED150 “.

“. Get two free pillows with a mattress purchase using the promo code “2FREEPILLOWS“.

DreamCloud

source DreamCloud

Now through September 9, take $200 off any regularly priced Dreamcloud mattress.

Read more about Dreamcloud from the Insider Picks team:

Allswell

source Allswell

Now through September 8, take 15% off on mattresses and bedding using the promo code “LABORDAY15” at checkout. Mattress toppers are excluded from the promotion.

PlushBeds

source PlushBeds

Now through September 2, take $1,200 off all organic latex mattresses and get free organic sheets and a mattress protector with your mattress purchase.

Eco Terra

source Eco Terra

Now through September 2, save $175 on all natural mattresses using the promo code “LABORDAY” at checkout.

Tempur-Pedic

source Tempur-Pedic

For a limited time, save $300 on any size TEMPUR-breeze mattress. Or save up to $700 on select Power Base mattresses, plus receive a $300 instant gift with any mattress set.

Read the $300 instant gift terms below: