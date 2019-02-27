Labour MP Chris Williamson under investigation over anti-Semitism

caption Chris Williamson with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn source Getty

Labour MP Chris Williamson is under investigation following remarks he made about antisemitism but will not be suspended.

Senior party figures including deputy leader Tom Watson said Derby North MP, who has a history of controversial remarks about antisemitism within Labour, should have the party whip removed.

Williamson is a close ally of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who insisted earlier in February that the MP was “not antisemitic in any way.”

LONDON – Labour MP Chris Williamson has been placed under investigation following remarks he made about antisemitism, a party spokesperson said on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Jeremy Corbyn confirmed that the Derby North MP faced an internal investigation but would not be suspended after he was forced to apologise for suggesting that Labour had “been too apologetic” over antisemitism within the party.

“Chris Williamson has been given a notice of investigation for a pattern of behaviour,” the spokesperson said.

Senior party figures including deputy leader Tom Watson and London mayor Sadiq Khan said there were grounds to suspend Williamson for his comments, who has twice been forced to defend behaviour related to antisemitism in the past.

Williamson sparked controversy in 2017 after insisting claims that Labour had a problem with anti-Jewish behaviour in were a “dirty lowdown trick” being used for “political ends.”

He also apologised in January this year after offering support to a musician accused of antisemitism and Holocaust denial.

