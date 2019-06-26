LaCroix says its ‘reputation has been maligned’ in an open letter to customers following lawsuits about its ingredients

caption LaCroix posted an open letter to customers. source Facebook/La Croix

LaCroix posted an open letter to customers on Monday that stated, “We never have, and never will, make false statements about our products.”

“LaCroix’s reputation has been maligned over the last year by ‘buzzworthy’ publicity arising from false and intentionally misleading accusations that may take months or years to refute in court,” the company said.

A lawsuit filed earlier this month by a former LaCroix executive claimed that the brand’s parent company had planned to advertise that its sparkling water cans were free of the chemical Bisphenol A, commonly known as BPA, before the transfer to BPA-free cans was complete.

LaCroix’s letter also stated that its sparkling water is made with natural, GMO-free ingredients and that its cans are free of BPA-based liners.

LaCroix posted an open letter to customers this week following lawsuits regarding the ingredients in its sparkling water and cans.

“LaCroix’s reputation has been maligned over the last year by ‘buzzworthy’ publicity arising from false and intentionally misleading accusations that may take months or years to refute in court,” the company said in the letter, which it posted on Monday to its social media accounts. “Because LaCroix’s relationship with our fans is something special to us, we are communicating with you today about LaCroix.”

The company said its sparkling water is “made only with flavor ingredients that have been certified as natural” and that all its ingredients are free of genetically modified organisms, or GMOs.

LaCroix also said it was “among the first brands to obtain cans with BPA-based liners. All LaCroix products are being filled in cans without BPA-based liners.”

BPA is a chemical used in the production of some plastics and aluminum containers. The Food and Drug Administration has said that BPA is safe at the low levels that occur in some foods.

A lawsuit filed earlier this month by a former LaCroix executive claimed that the brand’s parent company, National Beverage Corp., had planned to advertise that its sparkling water cans were free of the chemical Bisphenol A, commonly known as BPA, before the transfer to BPA-free cans was complete.

In its letter posted Monday, LaCroix addressed this claim directly, saying: “We never have, and never will, make false statements about our products.”

LaCroix is also facing a lawsuit that alleged that its sparkling water contained artificial ingredients, contrary to the company’s “all-natural” marketing claims. LaCroix has denied the claims in the suit.

In addition to addressing its ingredients, LaCroix also shared in the letter that it plans to change its product labels to comply with new federal regulations. As part of the changes, the new LaCroix labels will state that the product is Whole30, non-GMO, and produced without a BPA liner, the company said.

“We recognize that a brand that presents itself as pure, innocent, and healthy has an obligation to its consumers,” the letter stated. “We want you to know that we have been faithful to that obligation.”