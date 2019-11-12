21 of the biggest differences between the ‘Lady and the Tramp’ remake and the animated movie

caption The new “Lady and the Tramp” recreates the iconic spaghetti scene from the original. Lady’s just missing her collar this time around. source Disney

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp” remake.

Disney’s remake of its 1955 animated classic about two dogs who fall in love is finally available to watch on its streaming site Disney Plus.

Longer than the original, Insider rounded up some of the subtle and big changes the new film makes from the animated classic.

For example, the remake gets rid of the problematic “Siamese Cat Song” and gives Tramp a sad backstory.

1. The Josh Billings’ quote doesn’t appear at the film’s start.

caption This is part of the quote that comes up at the start of the animated movie. source Disney

While both films start with an illustrated background setting that turns to winter, the live-action remake doesn’t show the Billings quote which kicks off the animated feature.

It reads: “In the whole history of the world there is but one thing that money can not buy… to wit – the wag of a dog’s tail. So it is to all dogs – be they Ladies or Tramps that this picture is respectfully dedicated.”

2. Lady does not have her giant bow when she’s gifted to Darling.

caption The puppy version of Lady is absolutely adorable in both movies. source Disney

When Darling opens her Christmas present, Lady has a giant magenta-colored bow in the animated picture.

3. We see the faces of Jim Dear and Darling throughout the film.

caption Kiersey Clemons and Thomas Mann play Jim and Darling. source Disney

Lady’s owners are never front and center in the animated film. The remake doesn’t act like Jim and Darling are two faceless adults. Kiersey Clemons and Thomas Mann get a lot of screen time with Lady in the new movie.

4. Lady isn’t fed coffee and a donut.

caption Lady eats dog food in the remake. source Disney

Lady’s diet in the original film was a bit questionable as Jim and Darling didn’t just give her table scraps, they gave her full donuts right from the table.

5. Jock’s character gets gender-flipped in the new film.

caption Jock is now a girl in “Lady and the Tramp.” source Disney

Jock is now “Jacqueline” in the new film. Ashley Jensen voices the character.

This version of Jock isn’t obsessed with burying their bones, either. Instead, they pose patiently to get their portrait painted over and over by their owner.

6. Tramp comes across two abandoned puppies on the street instead of in a pet store.

caption Tramp tells them he respects the hustle, but in about six months they won’t be so cute when their voices drop. source Disney

In the live-action film, two pups on the street beg the Tramp for a sandwich. Tramp gives it to them as a kindness and runs off. In the animated film, Tramp comes across some puppies in a window for sale.

7. Darling never lays a hand on Lady.

caption Jim is a bit meaner to Lady in the original movie. source Disney

In the animated film, Darling slaps Lady and gets frustrated with her when she steals a ball of yarn from her.

This never occurs in the remake. Instead, Darling calls Lady “bad dog” when she jumps on the couch and Aunt Sarah at her baby shower.

8. Tramp tells Lady about the baby coming to her family.

caption Tramp tells Lady that when the baby moves in, the dog moves out. source Disney+

In the original film, it’s Jock and Trusty who tell Lady about the impending baby who may take her place in the family. This role goes to Tramp as he worries Lady about the bundle of joy her owners are expecting in the new film.

9. Jim Dear and Darling don’t have a baby boy.

caption Lady’s owners have a little girl in the new movie. source Disney

In the original film, the baby is a boy who isn’t referred to by name. The couple have a little girl in the remake named Lulu.

10. Aunt Sarah isn’t baby sitting the newborn in the new film.

caption Aunt Sarah (played by Yvette Nicole Brown) is asked to dogsit. source Disney

In the animated movie, Jim and Darling go away on a random travel trip, leaving Aunt Sarah to look after her nephew and Lady. In the new film, Jim and Darling set out with Lulu to visit his sister.

It’s worth mentioning that in the original movie, Aunt Sarah is in good standing with the family. In the remake, Jim and Darling aren’t as fond of her or the idea of leaving their child with her.

11. The “Siamese Cat Song” is completely changed and updated.

caption A different song plays when Lady is introduced to Aunt Sarah’s cats. source Disney

The best update to the animated film is Disney’s update to “The Siamese Cat Song.” The two cats sing a completely new track called, “What a Shame.” It’s not as memorable, but it’s better suited for 2019.

Aunt Sarah’s cats aren’t Siamese, either. They’re grey with black stripes. Subtle changes are made to the entire scene as there isn’t a fish for the cats to pester. No vase is knocked over to spill on a piano.

12. The pet shop owner in the new film doesn’t want to put a muzzle on Lady.

caption He asks Aunt Sarah if the muzzle is absolutely necessary. source Disney

In the original, he’s more than happy to oblige to Aunt Sarah’s wishes.

13. Lady is lost without her collar in the new film.

caption It’s not really clear why the pet store owner needed to remove Lady’s collar before putting the muzzle on her face. Either way, she’s really upset. source Disney

The pet shop owner removes it before putting the muzzle on Lady. She runs out of the pet store before it can be put back on.

14. Tramp doesn’t need to defend Lady’s honor in the new film.

caption Tramp fights off a few big dogs to save Lady. source Disney

In the animated movie, Lady is chased by a group of dogs. Tramp fights them off before he and Lady go on an adventure.

In the new film, Lady fends off a larger dog after Tramp insists she has rabies.

15. Lady and Tramp don’t go to a zoo to get her muzzle off in the new film.

caption This beaver comes to Lady’s rescue in the animated “Lady and the Tramp.” source Disney

The two start quite a commotion as they’re looking for an animal to help get the muzzle off of Lady in the animated film. They eventually find a beaver who helps to get it off in a hurry.

In a nod to the original, the two find a statue of a beaver and use his teeth to free Lady.

16. The two take a trip on a ferry boat in the new film.

caption Lady and the Tramp sneak onto a ferry. source Disney+

Instead of running through a hen house, the two take a ride on a giant ferry boat to see the city.

17. The Tramp doesn’t go by Tramp.

caption The Tramp says he doesn’t need a name in the remake. source Disney

Although a dog refers to him as “the Tramp,” the dog tells Lady he doesn’t have a name. He says he gets called a lot of things like, Spot, Scram, Pooch, and Buddy.

“Who needs a name? I’m free to be whoever I want to be,” he tells Lady.

18. Tramp gets a sad backstory.

caption Tramp’s family abandoned him. source Disney

In a flashback, we’re shown that Tramp used to have a family. But when his owners welcomed a child, he was taken out on a trip one day and abandoned.

19. Tramp doesn’t refer to Lady as “Pigeon.”

caption Tramp just calls Lady by her name in the new film. source Disney

In the animated movie, that’s the nickname that Tramp gives to Lady. He doesn’t give her one in the new film.

20. Aunt Sarah isn’t on patrol when the rat tries to attack the baby.

caption Aunt Sarah traps Tramp in a closet. source Disney

In the new film, the dog catcher visits Jim and Darling with a hunch that Tramp may be on the loose. The two of them discover Tramp near their crying baby and send the dog off to presumably be put down.

In the animated film, Aunt Sarah is around when the rat attacks. She finds Tramp in the nursery and shoos Tramp into a closet with a broom before the pound comes to get him.

21. Lady and Tramp don’t have any puppies by the film’s end.

caption Lady and the Tramp pose with their puppies and the family baby at the end of the animated movie. source Disney

Tramp is simply inducted into the family at the end of the new film with a collar. In the animated movie, Lady is shown tending to four puppies, three who look like Lady and a miniature Tramp, named Scamp.