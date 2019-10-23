Adorable alert: The stars of Disney’s ‘Lady and the Tramp’ remake hit the red carpet with the dogs they voice

caption Justin Theroux and Tessa Thompson voice the main characters in Disney’s remake of “Lady and the Tramp.” source Disney

The stars of Disney’s upcoming “Lady and the Tramp” appeared at a special screening of the film in New York City on Tuesday.

Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux were joined by the dogs they voice in the movie, Monte (who plays Tramp) and Rose (Lady).

They posed for adorable photos together, and Theroux recreated the iconic spaghetti scene with his own dog, Kuma.

The stars of Disney’s upcoming “Lady and the Tramp” remake hit the red carpet with the dogs they voice in the movie, and the photos are heartwarming.

Ahead of the film’s release on Disney’s new streaming service (called Disney Plus) on Tuesday, November 12, the cast stepped out for a screening of “Lady and the Tramp” at iPic Theater in New York on Tuesday.

The film’s star dogs, Monte (who plays Tramp) and Rose (Lady), were also in attendance. Monte is a terrier mix who was rescued from an animal shelter in Phoenix, Arizona and Rose is a Cocker Spaniel.

caption Monte and Rose at a screening of “Lady and the Tramp.” source Walt Disney Studios

Here’s a photo of the animals with the actors who voice them in the movie, Tessa Thompson (Lady) and Justin Theroux (Tramp).

caption Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux with Rose and Monte. source Walt Disney Studios

At the event, Thompson said that she enjoyed doing press with dogs.

“It sort of makes me think I should just always have a dog, no matter what the movie is about,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.”

The “Avengers” actor shared additional photos and videos of Rose, who she called “a star,” on her Instagram story.

caption Tessa Thompson was joined by the dog she voices in “Lady and the Tramp.” source Tessa Thompson/Instagram

Thompson, Theroux, and the dogs were joined by Walt Disney Company executive Kevin A. Mayer, actress Yvette Nicole Brown (Aunt Sarah), director Charlie Bean, producer Brigham Taylor, actor Adrian Martinez (Elliott), and actor F. Murray Abraham (Tony).

caption The cast at a screening of “Lady and the Tramp.” source Walt Disney Studios

Theroux also brought along his own dog, Kuma, to be part of the press tour. She’s a pit bull that he adopted in 2018 and has been by his side ever since.

The pair even recreated the movie’s iconic spaghetti scene.

caption Justin Theroux and his dog at a screening of “Lady and the Tramp.” source Walt Disney Studios

Earlier in the day, the actor documented his and Kuma’s press tour experience. Theroux joked that his dog was “furious” about not being in the film.

caption Justin Theroux was joined by his dog, Kuma, while doing press junkets for “Lady and the Tramp.” source Justin Theroux/Instagram

Similar to the 1955 animated film, the upcoming live-action “Lady and the Tramp” will focus on two dogs with very different lifestyles. They end up going on an adventure together, which includes sharing a plate of spaghetti at a restaurant and falling in love.

“Lady and the Tramp” also stars Kiersey Clemons as Darling, Thomas Mann as Jim Dear, Janelle Monáe as the voice of Peg, and Sam Elliott as the voice of Trusty.